Video: Leslye Headland Reflects on CULT OF LOVE's Broadway Bow and Tells All About the Upcoming Film

Something special was going on at the Hayes Theatre earlier this year. It had a lot to do with Leslye Headland, who after years as a playwright and screenwriter, made her Broadway debut with Cult of Love. The epic ensemble piece featured an incredible cast which included stage favorites like Zachary Quinto, Mare Winningham, and David Rasche, along with Shailene Woodley, Barbie Ferreira, Christopher Lowell, Molly Bernard, Roberta Colindrez, Rebecca Henderson and Christopher Sears.

"There was something about sitting there in the audience on opening night and watching it throughout the run with Trip Cullman- I'd just think, 'This has come so far and it is exactly what I wanted it to be,'" she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "This was the culmination of everything that I ever wanted for [this play]."

What was the play all about? It’s the holiday season for the Dahl family! The four adult children return to their childhood home with partners in tow. The Dahl traditions include singing carols in harmony at the drop of a hat, but the gathering is anything but harmonious. Old conflicts resurface, new issues battled, and dinner is taking absolutely forever to be served. Will the love the Dahls have for each other be enough to get them through, or will this be their last Christmas together?

The journey isn't over. Next it will adapted into a film. "We've already been talking about how to build it out. How do you stay true to the characters but change the environment? How do you push the plot forward in a way that that play doesn't need to because you're watching what's right in front of you?"

Watch in this video as Leslye chats more about the process of getting it to Broadway and what to expect on the big screen!