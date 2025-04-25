Photos and Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new musical that celebrates our shared humanity with humor and heart. You can now get a first look at photos and video of the production here!

It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.



The musical stars Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana, film and television actress Justina Machado as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter. Rounding out the cast are Florencia Cuenca as Estela, Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel, Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl, Mason Reeves as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí, Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia, along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.



The musical features direction & choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will also feature music direction by Roberto Sinha, scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez and Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting design by eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award winner John Shivers, video design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, hair, wig, and make-up design by Krystal Balleza & Will Vicari, orchestrations by Nadia DiGiallonardo, Joy Huerta, Rich Mercurio, and Benjamin Velez, and casting by X Casting/Victor Vazquez, CSA and ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA. Tripp Phillips serves as Production Stage Manager, B.J. Holt as General Manager, and Alecia Parker as Executive Producer.