Notes on a Script: How Bob Martin Gave Betty Boop a Voice

What goes into crafting the words that make up our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway playwrights and book writers make our favorite characters shine and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Script.

In BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.” The man behind the show's story is Bob Martin.

"[Betty] has been disguised in the first act and becomes so ecstatic at the end of the first act that she is revealed as Betty Boop," Martin told BroadwayWorld. "In the second act, she starts to understand that people have known her for 100 years and she's been an iconic symbol. She says at one point, 'It seems to me that there are two Betty Boops, the one the whole world knows and then me. And I don't think I know either of them.' She's in a place where she doesn't understand who she is."

In this video, watch as Martin breaks down his words in the newest episode of BroadwayWorld's Notes on a Script and catch up on all of his latest projects!