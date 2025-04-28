Video: Watch Highlights from PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last week, Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated opening night of the reimagined, lovingly adapted production of The Pirates of Penzance. This jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production, now titled Pirates! The Penzance Musical has music by Arthur Sullivan, libretto by W.S. Gilbert, adaptation by Rupert Holmes, orchestrations by Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters, music direction by Joseph Joubert, choreography by Warren Caryle and direction by Scott Ellis.

The Broadway cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musical is led by Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley). The cast also includes Kelly Belarmino, Maria Briggs, Cicily Daniels, Ninako Donville, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Niani Feelings, Tommy Gedrich, Alex Gibson, Afra Hines, Dan Hoy, Ryo Kamibayashi, Tatiana Lofton, Nathan Lucrezio, Shina Ann Morris, Tyrone L. Robinson, Cooper Stanton, and Bronwyn Tarboton.

Gilbert & Sullivan’s pirate ship docks in New Orleans in this jazzy-bluesy vision of the crowd-pleasing classic, in an outrageously clever romp sizzling with Caribbean rhythms and French Quarter flair. With the tongue-twisting Major-General, the rabble-rousing Pirate King, newly-imagined young lovers, daring daughters, footloose pirates and fleet-footed police, there's a shipload of musical comedy delights on board to dazzle first-timers and G&S aficionados alike.

