Video: Inside Opening Night of PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL

Get out your Mardi Gras beads and head to the Todd Haimes Theatre for a southern-style party of a revival. Just last week, Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated opening night of the reimagined, jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production, Pirates! The Penzance Musical.

"It's difficult times now. Both for us onstage and for the people in the audience, it's such a relief to be able to be able to just have a good time, laugh hard, and appreciate a really wonderful musical. It's been very healing," said David Hyde Pierce on opening night.

With the tongue-twisting Major-General, the rabble-rousing Pirate King, newly-imagined young lovers, daring daughters, footloose pirates and fleet-footed police, there's a shipload of musical comedy delights on board to dazzle first-timers and G&S aficionados alike.

"I feel we have such a great show and this company is doing such a great job," added Ramin Karimloo, who plays the Pirate King. "Yeah, tonight is the opening, but tomorrow is another night when we get to do it agin... so it feels equally exciting every night."

Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night with the cast and creative team!

