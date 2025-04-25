Videos You Missed This Week: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN, FLOYD COLLINS, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! 2025 has officially arrived and the second half of the 2024-25 Broadway season is almost complete. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending April 25, 2025 with videos from John Proctor Is the Villain, Floyd Collins, and more!

Before we head to Tonys season and immerse ourselves with Broadway, I had to chat with one of my favorite voices of all time, Ledisi! She is a Grammy-winning, platinum Superstar with a new album out today, “The Crown”. Watch the full interview in this video. (more...)

Members of the cast and creative team of Redwood joined SAG-AFTRA for a panel to discuss the show and its journey to Broadway, moderated by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge. (more...)

Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new musical that celebrates our shared humanity with humor and heart. You can now get a first look at photos and video of the production here! (more...)

Watch a new trailer for Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Signature Theatre! This exclusive video on BroadwayWorld features Sawyer Smith in the title role, along with Vanessa (V) Sterling as Yitzhak. (more...)

Floyd Collins, the beloved musical by Adam Guettel and Tina Landau, just celebrated its opening night earlier this week at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre. Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night with Jeremy and the rest of the company! (more...)

A beloved Netflix show is now a Broadway hit. Stranger things have happened! Earlier this week, the Marquis Theatre was the place to be as Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a prequel story to the hit series, celebrated its opening night on Broadway. Watch in this video as we take ou inside the big night with the full company! (more...)

On April 22, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical hosted an iconic group of Latina women in support of the new production. Check out photos and video from the event here! (more...)

There's a lot of talk about John Proctor at the Booth Theatre, but it's not within the context of the famous Arthur Miller play The Crucible. John Proctor is the Villain, a new play by Kimberly Belflower, just opened earlier this week. Watch as the cast unpacks their roles (more...)

I had the chance to chat with two of the stars and hear how they have been handling their “close up!” David Thaxton and Grace Hodgett Young are here! Grace and David both came with this show from the West End and have been living it up on Broadway and meeting this community. Watch in this video. (more...)

Who'da thunk a musical about a dead guy would take the New York theatre scene by storm? That's exactly what happened last spring when Dead Outlaw premiered off-Broadway at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Months after its limited run ended, it was announced that the award-winning musical would move to Broadway. Leading players Andrew Durand and Julia Knitel have been along for the ride.Watch in this video as the duo chats more about why Dead Outlaw is the show that's not to be missed this season. (more...)

Watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge discusses the journey of Once Upon a Mattress with one of the production's stars, Michael Urie! Urie discusses his co-star Sutton Foster and more. (more...)

A Broadway-bound musical is currently getting its world premiere at The Old Globe! Recency Girls, written by Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan (book) and Curtis Moore and Amanda Green (music and lyrics), has already been extended through May 11. Watch the sneak peek and the full interview here! (more...)

On April 21, Lincoln Center Theater celebrated the opening night of the Broadway debut of Tina Landau and Adam Guettel’s FLOYD COLLINS. Check out all new footage from the show, starring Jeremy Jordan, in the video here! (more...)

Click your heels (or heels off) as 200 of NYC’s most dazzling dancers erupt into full-out, larger-than-life production numbers in Broadway Bares: Come Out Come Out, this year’s Oz-ified spin on Broadway Cares' striptease spectacular. Learn more! (more...)

What are some of the milestone moments that have most impacted our favorite Broadway performers? Michael Arden is sharing his Broadway Firsts in this video! (more...)

Watch as Ben hits the rehearsal room at at ART/New York to break down Christopher Gattelli's choreography for Broadway's Death Becomes Her with the help of dance captains Amy Quanbeck and Lakota Knuckle. Can you keep up? (more...)

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you an exclusive sneak peek of one of the most touching moments of the night. Watch in this video as Aaron Tveit sings a tribute to his friend, and frequent Miscast collaborator, the late Gavin Creel. (more...)