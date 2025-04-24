Video: FLOYD COLLINS Opening Night with Jeremy Jordan & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway is singing a new ballad this spring! Floyd Collins, the beloved musical by Adam Guettel and Tina Landau, just celebrated its opening night earlier this week at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre. Leading the cast is Broadway favorite Jeremy Jordan who plays the cave-exploring title character.

"It is a journey every show. What's really wonderful for me and my character is that I can't hide behind anything," Jordan told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on opening night. "After I get stuck in the first half hour, my hands are literally stuck at my sides. Everything is open and out and I have to let down any barrier, wall, pretense, any of my little defense mechanisms, and just let it happen. The score and the script are so beautiful that it's really easy to fall into that journey."

Jordan is joined onstage by Jason Gotay, Sean Allan Krill, Marc Kudisch, Lizzy McAlpine, Wade McCollum, Jessica Molaskey, Taylor Trensch, Cole Vaughan, and Clyde Voce.

"We all love each other and we believe in the piece so much and we believe in one another," Jordan continued. "I get to experience their show every day. Not only am I doing my own thing, but I get to sit there and feel their love and energy."

Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night with Jeremy and the rest of the company!