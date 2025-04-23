Photos/Video: Eva Longoria, Sofia Vergara, Gloria Estefan, and More Attend REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On April 22, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical hosted an iconic group of Latina women in support of the new production. Eva Longoria, Sofia Vergara, Ana Navarro, Gina Torres, Roselyn Sánchez, Jeanine Mason, Lisa Vidal, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Elsa Collins, and additional special guests attended the show and joined the cast onstage during the curtain call to compliment and congratulate the cast and creative team on this moving and timely new musical. Check out photos and video here!

The evening was capped off by a special post-show talkback between 8-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan and the show’s Grammy Award-winning co-composer and Latin pop icon Joy Huerta (of the band Jesse & Joy) discussing bringing Pop music to Broadway, what they’ve learned through adapting their musical styles for the stage, the importance of telling women’s stories, and more. The conversation was moderated by MSNBC Anchor Alicia Menendez.

Real Women Have Curves is currently playing at the James Earl Jones Theatre, with an opening night set for April 27.

Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new musical that celebrates our shared humanity with humor and heart. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film.

The musical stars Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana, film and television actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time,” “Pulse,”) as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter, Florencia Cuenca (Broadway debut) as Estela, Shelby Acosta (1776) as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez (Broadway debut) as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia (Broadway debut, Six Boleyn Tour) as Itzel, Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl, Mason Reeves (Broadway debut, Frozen National Tour) as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez (Elf) as Rosalí, Sandra Valls (Broadway debut) as Prima Fulvia, along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.

The musical features direction & choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will also feature music direction by Roberto Sinha, scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez and Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting design by eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award winner John Shivers, video design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, hair, wig, and make-up design by Krystal Balleza & Will Vicari, orchestrations by Nadia DiGiallonardo, Joy Huerta, Rich Mercurio, and Benjamin Velez, and casting by X Casting/Victor Vazquez, CSA and ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA. Tripp Phillips serves as Production Stage Manager, B.J. Holt as General Manager, and Alecia Parker as Executive Producer.