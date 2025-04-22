Video: Watch the Trailer For HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH at Signature Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Watch the new trailer for Hedwig & the Angry Inch at Signature Theatre! This exclusive video on BroadwayWorld features Sawyer Smith as Hedwig, along with Vanessa (V) Sterling as Yitzhak. The beloved musical features text by John Cameron Mitchell and music and lyrics by Stephen Trask. Performances run now through June 22, 2025 in Signature’s ARK Theatre.

The production will be directed by Signature Theatre Associate Artistic Director Ethan Heard (Signature’s Soft Power, The Bridges of Madison County), with choreography by Ashleigh King (Signature’s HAIR, Ragtime) and music direction by Marika Countouris (Signature’s Private Jones, Passing Strange). Smith will be joined by Vanessa (V) Sterling (Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Henry IV Parts 1 & 2, Arden Theatre Company’s Into the Woods) as Yitzhak.

In Signature’s remarkably intimate ARK Theatre, this radical rock musical explodes with glam, grit, glitter and heart. With killer heels and a fabulous wig, Hedwig tours the country, trailing the ex-lover who stole her songs and made it big.

Tonight, Hedwig will tell her story on her own terms, in an unforgettable show about growing up in Communist East Germany, the botched sex change operation that allowed her to come to the United States, and life beyond the binary. Hilarious and heartbreaking, with an electrifying score, this queer anthem cult classic celebrates surviving against all odds.

The creative team for Hedwig and the Angry Inch includes Scenic Design by Richie Ouellette (Signature’s Which Way to the Stage, Olney Theatre Center’s Mary Stuart), Costume Design by Erik Teague (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Ragtime), Lighting Design by K Rudolph (HERE Arts Center’s The Hang, Rattlestick’s Spiritus), Sound Design by Eric Norris (Signature’s In the Heights, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum), and Wig and Makeup Design by Ali Pohanka (Signature’s Which Way to the Stage, National Tour of Frozen).

Zach Campion is the Dialect Coach, and Alex Kuhn is the Illustrator. Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. New York Casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA. Julia Singer is the Stage Manager, Jessica Hagy is the Production Assistant, Ashlynne Ludwig is the Associate Costume Designer, and Sage Green is the Assistant Lighting Designer. The Angry Inch Band includes Sam Carolla on Drums, Marika Countouris on Keys, Alec Green on Guitar, and Joanna Smith on Bass. Christian Montgomery (Round House Theatre’s Spring Awakening) and Deema Turkomani (Monumental’s American Psycho) are understudies.