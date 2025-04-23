BROADWAY BARES: COME OUT, COME OUT to Take Place in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Click your heels (or heels off) as 200 of NYC’s most dazzling dancers erupt into full-out, larger-than-life production numbers in Broadway Bares: Come Out Come Out, this year’s Oz-ified spin on Broadway Cares' striptease spectacular.

The event will take place on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in two Wizard of Oz-inspired performances at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.



Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out will enchant audiences with a bold celebration of courage, heart and brains - which all look best with a little less clothing. Get swept up in a whirlwind of electrifying talent, unapologetic queer joy and the magic and mischief of Oz. Broadway’s hottest performers will strip down and step into their power, proving that true strength lies in community - the real Emerald City.



Broadway Bares is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares. The beloved annual community celebration serves more than fierce looks and dance moves, providing meals and medication, health care and hope to people across the country living with HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses and personal crises.



The wonderful world of Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out will open its gilded green doors for two performances: at 9:30 pm and midnight. Starry special guests will be announced at a later date.

