Video: Inside Opening Night of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

A beloved Netflix show is now a Broadway hit. Stranger things have happened! Earlier this week, the Marquis Theatre was the place to be as Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a prequel story to the hit series, celebrated its opening night on Broadway.

"I'm so proud of how far we've come. From being in the room and workshopping Henry Creel and Joyce, and Hopper and Bob and staying true to ourselves... We're in a grounded mythology of Stranger Things and we're putting on a play that's never been done before," explained Louis McCartney, who played Henry Creel in the West End and now on Broadway. "To do it twice, I feel so lucky to be here now on Broadway."

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

"This process has been a lot of firsts and a lot of learning curves, going from the rehearsal room to going to tech- 8 or 9 weeks of tech! It's such a massive show," added T.R. Knight. "Officially the show is frozen, but it's going to be so wonderful to keep growing and keep learning about this really damaged man."

Watch in this video as we take ou inside the big night with the full company!