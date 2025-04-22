Video: Amanda Green & Curtis Moore Unpack the Timeless Message of REGENCY GIRLS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Broadway-bound musical is currently getting its world premiere at The Old Globe! Recency Girls, written by Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan (book) and Curtis Moore and Amanda Green (music and lyrics), has already been extended through May 11. What's it all about?

In Regency Girls, Elinor Benton is in a predicament: she’s pregnant, unmarried, and living in 19th-century England. What’s a young woman to do? Facing certain ruin, she gathers up her best friends and sets off on the ultimate road trip to find the one woman who might offer a chance to change her fate. This epic journey, equal parts hilarious and profound, transforms each of them as they make choices about their own futures.

The premise- a show touches on abortion- started as a conversation between Moore and Green. "It sounds like the most unproduceable musical that you could come up with, but what if we set it in the past and we make it something in the Jane Austen era," explained Moore. "That would allow us to be more anachronistic with how we tell the story. It's also an easy way for us as writers to step back from the everyday normal-ness of setting something in present day time and really comment on it from a lot of different angles."

Both creators chatted with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the process and shared an exclusive clip of “How Long (In 1810)” performed by Janine LaManna.

"It's sung by a character named Madam Restell, who is a midwife who promises cures for women with "female troubles"... and our heroine has female troubles. They have gone through hell and high water to get to her in London and they finally get to her door, but they are too intimidated and scared to tell her why they've come," explained Green. "Then she sort of blows their young minds by telling them that want they are going through is absolutely normal for every woman."

Watch the sneak peek and the full interview here!