Video: Michael Urie Reflects on His Fairytale Broadway Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge spoke with Once Upon a Mattress star Michael Urie about his journey with the show!

Direct from its sold-old, record-breaking New York City Center Encores! run, Once Upon a Mattress returned to Broadway for the first time since 1996. This week, the cast joined a CD signing at The Museum of Broadway to celebrate the album.

About the production's journey, Urie shared, “The first night, when we started the show at Encores!, we were terrified, we rehearsed for 10 days. It’s basically a full production, they call it a ‘concert,’ but you know, we’re doing the whole show. And we went out there, and they started laughing and applauding immediately. And I was like, ‘Oh, is this a hit? [Laughs].

The cast was led by Sutton Foster, reprising her acclaimed performance as Winnifred the Woebegone, Drama Desk Award winner and Michael Urie as Prince Dauntless.

The company included Two-time Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as The Wizard, Tony Award Nominee Daniel Breaker as The Jester, Tony Award Nominee Will Chase as Sir Harry, Nikki Renée Daniels returns as Lady Larken, David Patrick Kelly returns as King Sextimus, and Ana Gasteyer as Queen Aggravain.

About sharing the stage with Sutton Foster, Urie stated, “Sutton Foster is just electric, she’s like a supernova on stage, and when youre out there with her, first of all, you feel like you’re the only person in the world. It’s a little bit like being on drugs! It feels like you’re more alive than normal. Like this is a bigger experience than regular life.”

