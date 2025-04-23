Video: FLOYD COLLINS Starring Jeremy Jordan, Now Playing on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On April 21, Lincoln Center Theater celebrated the opening night of the Broadway debut of Tina Landau and Adam Guettel’s Floyd Collins. Check out all new footage from the show, starring Jeremy Jordan, in the video here!

Floyd Collins features Jeremy Jordan as Floyd Collins, Jason Gotay as Homer Collins, Sean Allan Krill as H.T. Carmichael, Marc Kudisch as Lee Collins, Lizzy McAlpine as Nellie Collins, Wade McCollum as Bee Doyle, Jessica Molaskey as Miss Jane, Taylor Trensch as Skeets Miller, Cole Vaughan as Jewell Estes, Clyde Voce as Ed Bishop as well as Kevin Bernard, Dwayne Cooper, Jeremy Davis, Charlie Franklin, Kristen Hahn, Happy McPartlin, Kevyn Morrow, Zak Resnick, Justin Showell and Colin Trudell.

The production has sets by dots, costumes by Anita Yavich, lighting by Scott Zielinski, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and projections by Ruey Horng Sun, with dance sequences by Jon Rua, orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA and music direction by Ted Sperling. Bonnie Panson is the stage manager.

Lincoln Center Theater is producing Floyd Collins in association with Creative Partners Productions and Mark Cortale & Charles D. Urstadt.