Broadway 2025 in Review: A Look Back at the Season’s New Shows, Revivals, and Standouts

Do you know how many shows opened on Broadway this season?

By: Dec. 31, 2025
How do you measure a year? In overtures? In dance breaks? Standing ovations? Today, we measure 2025 in Broadway shows. Before we get wrapped up in the spring season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great.

Total shows

37 total productions opened on Broadway in 2025. Comparatively: 44 opened in 2024; 36 opened in 2023; and 44 opened in 2022.

Musicals vs. Plays

2025 saw 17 Broadway plays, 16 musicals, 2 return engagements, and 2 special events.

New Shows vs. Revivals

In 2025, Broadway welcomed 22 new shows and 11 revivals. 

Closed vs. Still Open

23 of the new productions of 2025 have already closed (many had limited runs). 14 new shows are still running on Broadway. In total, 37 shows closed on Broadway in 2025.

2025 By Category:

New Plays

English
Purpose
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Good Night, and Good Luck
John Proctor is the Villain
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Call Me Izzy
Punch
Liberation
Little Bear Ridge Road
All Out: Comedy About Ambition

New Musicals

Redwood
Buena Vista Social Club
Operation Mincemeat
Boop! The Musical
Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends
Smash
Just In Time
Real Women Have Curves
Dead Outlaw 
The Queen of Versailles
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Play Revivals

Othello
Glengarry Glen Ross
Art
Waiting for Godot
Oedipus
Marjorie Prime

Musical Revivals

The Last Five Years
Floyd Collins
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Ragtime
Chess

Return Engagements

Mamma Mia!
Beetlejuice

Special Events

Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets
Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride

The Coverage

Catch up on footage from opening night celebrations, show highlights, rehearsal performances, and more. 

The Response

Catch up on which shows of 2025 were most loved by critics and read all of our Review Roundups from the year. Plus recap which productions were considered the best of the year.

What's Coming in 2026?

So far, 16 new shows will open on Broadway in Spring 2026. Another 3 have announced plans to arrive later in the year. Study up on what's coming!

