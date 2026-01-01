Top Viral Moments on Broadway in 2025: BOOP!, 'Hamilten,' & More

Every year, some moments on Broadway leap off the stage and onto social media, becoming international news stories after a viral surge. From Rachel Zegler's balcony performances in Evita to Paddington the Bear, look back on the biggest viral moments on Broadway and beyond in 2025!

Rachel Zegler in EVITA

Rachel Zegler and the cast of Jamie Lloyd’s acclaimed revival took the internet by storm this year with her balcony performances of “Don’t Cry For Me, Argentina.”

Nicole Scherzinger's Megaphone

After a matinee of Sunset Boulevard was canceled due to technical difficulties, Nicole Scherzinger still treated the audience to her act one showstopper, "With One Look," through a bullhorn.

The moment garnered millions of views on social media, as well as parodies from BOOP! the Musical, Oh, Mary!’s Cole Escola, Ana Gasteyer, and more.

@todayshow The lights went out at the St. James Theater on April 23, so "Sunset Boulevard" had to cancel the matinee due to technical difficulties. That did not stop Nicole Scherzinger from giving the audience an improvised performance, with the help of a bullhorn. #TODAYShow ♬ original sound - TODAY Show

Death Becomes Her Takes TikTok

While Death Becomes Her continues to smash on Broadway, several sounds from the musical’s score went viral on social media, including the iconic “That. Was. Rude.,” “Tell Me, Earnest,” and “She stole my life, she made me cuckoo.”

John Proctor is the Villain

Kimberly Belflower’s play was one of the highlights of the Broadway season, instantly becoming a fan-favorite after its first performance.

The use of “Greenlight” by Lorde, the show’s powerful social media presence, fan activations, and so much more made everyone’s “villain era” a moment to remember.

Paddington's Stage Debut

November brought the debut of West End’s biggest star: Paddington the Bear. Played by James Hameed and Arti Shah bring the lovable puppet to life in the new musical, now playing in London.

Jonathan Groff’s Just In Time Choreography Hits TikTok

Shannon Lewis’ choreography for the Bobby Darin classic made waves on social media. Curtain call videos helped fans recreate the dance moves on their own.

"We Could See BOOP!"

A comment that Oh, Mary! standby Hannah Solow heard on the street turned into one of the biggest Broadway social media trends of the year.

HamilTEN

Hamilton celebrated its monumental 10th anniversary on Broadway in August with an unforgettable curtain call. Watch over 150 alumni from the musical performance an epic megamix at the Hamilten performance.

Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl

One of the biggest musical theatre events of the year happened in California, when Cynthia Erivo, Adam Lambert, and an all-star cast brought Jesus Christ Superstar to the Hollywood Bowl.

Since many jealous Broadway fans weren’t able to witness the magic, several social media videos brought the concert to audiences all over the world.

Madame Morrible, MM, Flip it Around, Wicked Witch!

Another year, another iconic line from the Wicked movie press tour.

Michelle Yeoh’s committment to “Madame Morrible MM, flip it around, Wicked Witch” was an unforgettable social media trend in 2025.