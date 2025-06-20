Videos You Missed This Week: HEATHERS, MAMMA MIA! and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! Summer has arrived and a new Broadway season has officially begun. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending June 20, 2025 with videos from Heathers, Mamma Mia!, and more!

A new clip has been released from Lionsgate's Everything's Going to Be Great, the dramedy film starring Broadway alums Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney. Watch it here! (more...)

Sam & Company, a genre-spanning musical theatre album by Sam Nasar, is now available to stream everywhere. We have an exclusive video featuring Kevin Chamberlin and Alyssa Payne performing 'You Make Me Feel Like Dancing.' Check out the video here! (more...)

What are some of the milestone moments that have most impacted our favorite Broadway performers? We're finding out with 'Broadway Firsts'- a series that unpacks the events that shaped the stars who grace theatre's biggest stages. In this video we check in with Heathers star Kerry Butler. (more...)

In this special episode, we're checking in with Jana Larell Glover, who is the alternate for four of the six queen in Six- Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Anna of Cleves, and Catherine Parr. What's it like covering 2/3's of the show's characters? She tells us in this video! (more...)

BroadwayWorld is very excited to share a sneak peek from the show- watch in this video as Carolina Rial is joined by Reagan Casteel to perform 'I Want to Break Free'. (more...)

Watch a video of Joy Woods, Tom Francis, Gracie Lawrence, Jamie Lloyd, and Jak Malone discussing what Pride means to them. See the stars of Sunset Boulevard, Gypsy, Just In Time, and Operation Mincemeat open up about the LGBTQIA+ community. (more...)

Watch a video of 'Kaboom' from the Signature Theatre's DC premiere of The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, with music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, NBC’s Smash) and a book by Joe Iconis and Gregory S. Moss. (more...)

Broadway dancers united at the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards, celebrating dance and choreographic excellence, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation. Watch as the dance community comes together on the red carpet in this video. (more...)

Daniel J. Watts comes now to the iconic NYTW for Lights Out:Nat King Cole now playing until June 29. D is playing the incredible Sammy Davis Jr. and receiving rave reviews while doing it. We had the chance to talk about our mutual love of Sammy, what it is like to do this show with Dule Hill and this incredible cast, and what is next for Daniel Watts on his artistic journey. Watch in this video. (more...)

On Friday night, NFL star and humanitarian Solomon Thomas made his Broadway debut in a cameo role at MJ the Musical. Check out photos and video from his debut here! (more...)

This spring, Michael McKean officially took a bow in his ninth Broadway show- David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross. McKean plays 'George Aaronow' in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Check out the full interview with Michael as he unpacks his epic career on stage and screen and watch even more conversations with your favorite actors of stage and screen with SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Check out the full interview with Michael as he unpacks his epic career on stage and screen and watch even more conversations with your favorite actors of stage and screen with SAG-AFTRA Foundation. (more...)

School's is in session, Westerberg. Rehearsals are offficially underway for Heathers The Musical, featuring book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, returning to New World Stages this summer. Watch as the cast unpacks their roles in this video! (more...)

Just last month, the National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) held its 2025 Gala Benefit celebrating the 50th Anniversary of A Chorus Line and honoring the role of “Connie Wong,” directed by the original “Connie Wong” Baayork Lee. Watch higjlights in this video and check back later this week as we bring you more coverage from inside the big day with A Chorus Line's Connies. (more...)

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive preview of one of Barbra Streisand's songs from the film, 'Love is Only Love', performed by Umphress with Chancey at the piano. Watch the full performance in this video! (more...)

With just 50 days to go until MAMMA MIA! returns home to Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre, the global smash hit musical has released a new video trailer featuring the Broadway-bound company. (more...)