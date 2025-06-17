Video: Watch 'Kaboom' From THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a video of "Kaboom" from the Signature Theatre's DC premiere of The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, with music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, NBC’s Smash) and a book by Joe Iconis and Gregory S. Moss (Indian Summer, Reunion). The video follows a first look at "Nixon's Big Number," which was released last week.

Now running through July 13, the production will be directed by Tony Award winer Christopher Ashley (Broadway’s Come From Away, Signature’s Freaky Friday), with choreography by Jon Rua (Broadway’s Floyd Collins, La Jolla's 3 Summers of Lincoln) and music direction by Rick Edinger (The Public’s The Visitor, Alliance Theatre’s Trading Places).

The musical stars Eric William Morris (Broadway’s King Kong, Two River Theater’s Be More Chill) as Hunter S. Thompson. He is joined by George Abud (Broadway’s Lempicka, The Band’s Visit) as Nixon, Darlesia Cearcy (Broadway’s A Wonderful Life: The Louis Armstrong Musical, Once On This Island) as Jann, Josiah Rey Cajudo (La Jolla’s The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, Performance Riverside’s The Little Mermaid) as Puppeteer, Giovanny Diaz De Leon (La Jolla’s Redwood, San Diego Symphony’s Romeo and Juliet) as The Kid, Lorinda Lisitza (WPTheatre’s Malicious Compliance, Jean Cocteau Rep’s The Threepenny Opera) as Virginia, Meghan McLeod (Apple TV+’s Dear Edward, The King in Yellow) as Flower Child, George Salazar (Broadway’s Be More Chill, Off-Broadway’s The Lightning Thief) as Oscar, Ryan Vona (Broadway’s Parade, Once) as Juan, Tatiana Wechsler (Broadway’s Mr. Saturday Night, Two River Theater’s Love in Hate Nation) as Sandy, and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Broadway’s Be More Chill, Signature’s Freaky Friday) as Steadman. Tziah Coli (Olney and Round House's FELA!), Tyler Dobies (Olney Theatre Center’s Disney’s Frozen) and Stephen Russell Murray (Signature’s Private Jones) are understudies.

Let’s get wild in this exciting new musical about the infamous author from the mind of Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) and directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come from Away). A collision of politics, counterculture and rock and roll in human form, Hunter S. Thompson is impossible to pin down.

Careening from the 1940s to 2005, Thompson invents Gonzo journalism, attempts to take down a corrupt president, and quests for equality for his fellow weirdos, outsiders and freaks. However, this anti-hero’s drug-fueled tornado leaves a trail of destruction as he grapples with his legacy in a world that has left him behind. Funny and unique, as anarchic and irreverent as the writer himself, this explosive rock musical will spark a revolution for the rebel inside us all.

The creative team for The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical includes Scenic Design by Wilson Chin (Broadway’s Cost of Living, MCC’s All Nighter), Costume Design by Toni-Leslie James (Broadway’s Come From Away, Jitney), Lighting Design by Amanda Zieve (Broadway’s The Who’s Tommy, Signature’s Into the Woods), Sound Design by Justin Stasiw (Broadway’s Lempicka, Off-Broadway’s The Jonathan Larson Project), Hair and Wig Design by Matthew Armentrout (Broadway’s Redwood, Paradise Square), and Puppet Design by Animal Cracker Conspiracy (La Jolla’s TransMythical, Gnomesense).

Orchestrations are by Charlie Rosen and Vocal Arrangements are by Rick Edinger. Danielle Gimbal from Anixter Rice Music Service is the Copyist & Score Supervisor, Ann James is the Sensitivity Specialist, and Dani Stoller is the Script Assistant. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA. Signature Casting is by Jorge Acevedo and Charlotte La Nasa. Kerry Epstein is the Production Stage Manager, Stefania Giron Zuluaga is the Assistant Stage Manager, Jaylen Dews is the Production Assistant, Kat Yen is the Associate Director, Brianna Mercado is the Associate Choreographer, Lucia LaNave is the Associate Music Director, Travis Chinick is the Assistant Costume Designer, and Michael Crevoisier is the Assistant Lighting Designer.