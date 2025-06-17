Video: Kerry Butler Shares Her Broadway Firsts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What are some of the milestone moments that have most impacted our favorite Broadway performers? We're finding out with 'Broadway Firsts'- a series that unpacks the events that shaped the stars who grace theatre's biggest stages.

What was Kerry Butler's first cast recording? "My first cast recording was Bat Boy, which was also with Laurence O'Keefe, who is doing Heathers! It was my first time getting to originate a role, which was super exciting. It was a another dark, cult classic. That's all I'm doing now... dark cult classics for the teens!"

Catch more of her firsts in this video and find out even more about the off-Broadway return of Heathers.

An acclaimed veteran of a dozen Broadway shows, Kerry Butler is one of theatre’s best-known performers. She has originated roles in Broadway productions of Beetlejuice, Mean Girls (Outer Critics Circle nomination), Xanadu (Tony and Drama League nominations), Little Shop of Horrors (Outer Critics Circle nomination), Catch Me If You Can (Drama Desk nomination), and Hairspray (Clarence Derwent Award for most promising female performance, Drama Desk and Outer Critics nominations). She also starred in Rock of Ages, Disaster!, The Best Man, and Les Misérables on Broadway. Notable Off-Broadway credits include the cult hit Bat Boy and Clinton: The Musical, in which she portrayed Hillary Rodham Clinton. Television: “30 Rock,” “The Mindy Project,” “Rescue Me,” “Law & Order,” “The Mysteries of Laura,” “White Collar,” “Blue Bloods,” “Gilmore Girls,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “American Sports Story - Aaron Hernandez,” “Law and Order SVU.” Film : Honor Society, The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Album: Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust.