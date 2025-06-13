Video: Watch Highlights of the Broadway-Bound Cast of MAMMA MIA!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With just 50 days to go until MAMMA MIA! returns home to Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre, the global smash hit musical has released a new video trailer featuring the Broadway-bound company.

Led by creator and producer Judy Craymer, Mamma Mia! resumes performances in New York City on Saturday, August 2, with an opening night celebration held on Thursday, August 14. The limited engagement will play for six months only, through Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Tickets are on sale now through Telecharge by calling 212-239-6200 or visiting HERE. The Winter Garden Theatre box office opens Monday, July 7 at 10am. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10am–6pm.

The Broadway company of Mamma Mia! includes Christine Sherrill as Donna, Amy Weaver as Sophie, Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Jim Newman as Bill Austin, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael, and Grant Reynolds as Sky. The ensemble includes Lena Owens as Lisa, Justin Sudderth as Pepper, Ethan Van Slyke as Eddie, Haley Wright as Ali, Sarah Agrusa, Alessandra Antonelli, Caro Daye Attayek, Adia Olanethia Bell, Collin J. Bradley, Emily Croft, Madison Deadman, Jordan De Leon, Nico DiPrimio, Patrick Dunn, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gray Phillips, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn, and George Vickers V.

The ultimate feel-good show set to the timeless songs of ABBA, Mamma Mia! is Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time, playing a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden, where it opened in 2001, and then at the Broadhurst Theatre.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The Broadway 2025 production team is also led by associate director Martha Banta, associate choreographer Janet Rothermel, and associate music supervisor David Holcenberg, along with associate designers Jonathan Allen and Brian Webb (scenic), Lucy Gaiger (costumes), Ed McCarthy (lighting), David Patridge (sound) and Jeff Knaggs (hair).

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, Mamma Mia! is the irresistible musical that has captured the hearts of millions, seen by over 70 million people across the world, and turned into two record-breaking movies.

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited decades ago. Songs including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money, Money, Money,” and “Take a Chance on Me” are all featured in this feel-good celebration of love, family and friendship.