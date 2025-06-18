Exclusive: Alysha Umphress Sings 'Love is Only Love' from HELLO, DOLLY!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday, June 23, Dolly takes the stage at Carnegie Hall. Transport Group will present a one-night-only concert of Hello, Dolly!, directed by Transport Group Artistic Director and five-time Drama Desk Award nominee and two-time Obie Award winner Jack Cummings III.

This unique concert series features a different lineup of performers for each song, rather than a role portrayed by one actor for the entire evening. Additionally, in lieu of the musical's book scenes, backstage stories and anecdotes from the creation of the original production are woven between songs.

The star-studded cast of Transport Group's concert includes Kate Baldwin, Nikki Renée Daniels, Hannah Elless, Andrew Barth Feldman, Katie Finneran, Jessica Fontana, Santino Fontana, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson , Ashley D. Kelley, Gracie Lawrence, Beth Leavel, Kecia Lewis, Marilyn Maye, Jak Malone, Zachary Noah Piser, Thom Sesma, Helen J. Shen, A.J. Shively, Christopher Sieber, Roger Preston Smith, Cheryl Stern, Ephraim Sykes, Barbara Walsh, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Samantha Williams ,Anna Zavelson, and Alysha Umphress.

"Hello, Dolly! excites me because I am revisiting her after playing the title role at 15 years old at Stars 2000 Teen Theatre Company in Walnut Creek, California! I was really just doing a smash and grab, carbon copy of Barbra Streisand because I was so obsessed with her and I had watched the movie incessantly as a child...." Alysha told BroadwayWorld. "So I hope to bring my own flair now that a few years have gone by."

"The orchestrations are done by the incredible Phil Lang," added music director Joey Chancey. "For this concert, we are inserting two songs that Barbra did in the movie and the two songs he wrote for Ethel Merman, plus another song that Horace sang originally."

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive preview of one of Barbra Streisand's songs from the film, "Love is Only Love", performed by Umphress with Chancey at the piano.