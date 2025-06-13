Video: It's Lights Up on Daniel J. Watts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on Broadway World! We have a Tony -nominated multi-hyphenate in the midst. Daniel Watts is here! Yes, you know him from Tina, Hamilton, After Midnight, and more. We are fans of all the singing, dancing, acting, and writing he has done.

Daniel comes now to the iconic NYTW for Lights Out: Nat 'King' Cole now playing until June 29. D is playing the incredible Sammy Davis Jr. and receiving rave reviews while doing it. We had the chance to talk about our mutual love of Sammy, what it is like to do this show with Dule Hill and this incredible cast, and what is next for Daniel Watts on his artistic journey. Sit back, relax, and pull up a chair at the Roundtable.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon