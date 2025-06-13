Video: Kevin Chamberlin and Alyssa Payne Sing 'You Make Me Feel Like Dancing' From SAM & COMPANY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sam & Company, a genre-spanning musical theatre album by Sam Nasar, is now available to stream everywhere. We have an exclusive video featuring Kevin Chamberlin and Alyssa Payne performing "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing." Check out the video here!

It’s not a song cycle, it’s not a musical. It treats musical theatre once again as the ‘popular’ genre, and features 10 standalone songs, each with unique stories kicking off with a classic, full-scale Broadway overture that sets the tone for all the follows. Composed by Sam Nasar, who also plays piano throughout the album, the music is conducted by Broadway conductor Patrick B. Phillips with orchestrations and arrangements by Jensen Krall. Music by Sam Nasar and lyricists for songs include Jackson Tucker-Meyer, Cayenne Douglass, Celine Snippe, Ted Bushman, Alyssa See-Tho, and Aaron Coleman.



The Broadway talent featured on the album includes Kevin Chamberlain (Seussical, The Adams Family), Marcus Martin (Aladdin) Ashlyn Maddox (Parade), Nadina Hassan (Mean Girls tour), Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton, Camelot) Khailah Johnson (& Juliet) along with social media stars, Cara Rose DiPietro and Alyssa Payne.



The band includes many current Broadway players including Diego Retana-Pagden, Lindsay Rosenberg, Danielle Giulini, Sarah Fazendin, Molly Goldman, Caitlin Thomas, Grace Fox, Ben Harris, and Marcel Penzes.



Sam & Company journeys through a wide variety of styles from golden age and musical comedy to big band, contemporary pop, and sweeping mega-musical ballads.



What makes this release even more special is its mission: Proceeds from the album are being donated directly to support breast cancer research. The cause is deeply personal for both Gene Fisch Jr. and Sam Nasar, whose mothers were diagnosed with breast cancer and have since made full recovery. Art has the power to heal, inspire and drive change. As the cast and team came together, it became clear that nearly every person involved had a personal connection to breast cancer. That collective spirit of love and hope shines through the performances of every song.

