Video: The Broadway Dance Community Comes Together for the Chita Rivera Awards

Just last month, Broadway dancers united at the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards, celebrating dance and choreographic excellence, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened during the 2024-2025 season.

This year's winners included the choreographers and ensemble of Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway, SMASH star Robyn Hurder and more. At this year’s Chita Rivera Awards, Ben Vereen received the Lifetime Achievement Award and David Neumann (Swept Away) received the Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award. See the full winners list HERE and watch as the dance community comes together on the red carpet in this video.