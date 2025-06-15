Character Breakdown: HEATHERS Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



School's is in session, Westerberg. Rehearsals are offficially underway for Heathers The Musical, featuring book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, returning to New World Stages this summer. What is the show all about?

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

"I play Veronica Sawyer, who is a girl from Springfield, Ohio. She meets [J.D.], in the play and her world changes," explained Lorna Courtney.