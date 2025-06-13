Exclusive: Carolina Rial Sings 'I Want to Break Free' from BROADWAY SINGS QUEEN

Broadway Sings Queen will play at The Cutting Room on June 22nd and July 26th.
Listen to Queen’s greatest hits as performed by actual Broadway stars! Broadway Sings brings to life the greatest artists of our time in a fresh new way, backed up by a huge, 14-piece orchestra. You’ll be rocking out to all of your favorite songs and dancing the night away as the talented singers and orchestra pay homage to the legend that is Queen. It all makes for a high-energy musical party you won’t soon forget!
The full lineup (subject to change) includes: Constantine Maroulis, Ben Clark, Keri René Fuller, Brendan Jacob Smith, Corey Mach, D'Nasya Jordan, Aaron LaVigne, Tyce Green, Heath Saunders, Alexa Green, Kyle Taylor Parker, Mia Gerachis, Lala, Cailen Fu, Krystina Alabado, Matt DeAngelis, Jared Zirilli, Mia Gentile, Gracie McGraw, and Kailey Boyle.
BroadwayWorld is very excited to share a sneak peek from the show- watch as Carolina Rial is joined by Reagan Casteel to perform "I Want to Break Free".
Videos