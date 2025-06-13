Exclusive: Carolina Rial Sings 'I Want to Break Free' from BROADWAY SINGS QUEEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Listen to Queen’s greatest hits as performed by actual Broadway stars! Broadway Sings brings to life the greatest artists of our time in a fresh new way, backed up by a huge, 14-piece orchestra. You’ll be rocking out to all of your favorite songs and dancing the night away as the talented singers and orchestra pay homage to the legend that is Queen. It all makes for a high-energy musical party you won’t soon forget!

The full lineup (subject to change) includes: Constantine Maroulis, Ben Clark, Keri René Fuller, Brendan Jacob Smith, Corey Mach, D'Nasya Jordan, Aaron LaVigne, Tyce Green, Heath Saunders, Alexa Green, Kyle Taylor Parker, Mia Gerachis, Lala, Cailen Fu, Krystina Alabado, Matt DeAngelis, Jared Zirilli, Mia Gentile, Gracie McGraw, and Kailey Boyle.