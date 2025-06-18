Video: Broadway Stars on What Pride Means to Them â€“ Jak Malone, Joy Woods, Jamie Lloyd & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Happy Pride Month! Today and every day, we celebrate the voices, stories, and brilliance of the LGBTQIA+ community â€” on stage and beyond.Â Watch a video of Joy Woods, Tom Francis, Gracie Lawrence, Jamie Lloyd, and Jak MaloneÂ discussing what Pride means to them.Â

"Pride is, and always has been, a protest," Malone shared. "Now, more than ever, it is so important to get out there, be visible, be present in the community. Show people who you are. Nobody is here to be confrontational with who they are. They are just here to exist and that's what we need to go out and do."

"Pride Month is such a special thing and such an important thing for me personally as a queer person and to all be in this together and have this community to face extraordinary challenges and real difficulty. The way to confront that is with compassion and with love and with support and we can all do it together," Lloyd says.