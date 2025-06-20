Video: Watch a New Clip From EVERYTHING'S GOING TO BE GREAT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new clip has been released from Lionsgate's Everything's Going to Be Great, the dramedy film starring Broadway alums Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney. In the clip, Buddy (Cranston) and Macy (Janney) discuss their delicate financial situation, with Buddy sharing his belief that the family is "rich in other ways." The movie is now playing in select theaters. Check out our review here.

Everything's Going to Be Great follows Buddy and Macy Smart as they lead their unpredictable life in regional theater, while also trying to raise their radically different sons, Lester and Derrick. Through it all, Buddy pursues his unstoppable dreams, and Macy is left to pull it all together and keep the family afloat. As the family grapples with identity and belonging, they share a humorous and heartfelt journey of self-discovery, learning the power of owning your spotlight, no matter what stage of life you’re in.

In addition to Cranston and Janney, the movie stars Chris Cooper, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Jack Champion, Simon Rex, Jessica Clement, Mark Caven, Chick Reid, and Tony Award winners Laura Benanti and Cady Huffman.