 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Michael McKean Shares Stories from on His 4-Decade Career on Broadway

McKean will appear in Glengarry Glen Ross through June 28, 2025.

By: Jun. 14, 2025
Conversations on Broadway
Click Here for More on Conversations on Broadway
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.



This spring, Michael McKean officially took a bow in his ninth Broadway show- David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross. McKean plays 'George Aaronow' in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

"I love George. He's kind of the moral center of the play in funny way," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "He's the only one who is aware that everything is collapsing around him, and he'll probably do fairly well in the collapse because he is already the cockroach. He's already the doormat... so he can only rise."

It's a gig he is not taking for granted. "I love the play. I love this bunch of people," he added. "We've become a squad. We show up and we do the job and we go home. It's a great gig- it really is."

Check out the full interview with Michael as he unpacks his epic career on stage and screen and watch even more conversations with your favorite actors of stage and screen with SAG-AFTRA Foundation.


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Glengarry Glen Ross #1 Closer Hat Glengarry Glen Ross #1 Closer Hat
Buy a Glengarry Glen Ross Pin Set Glengarry Glen Ross Pin Set
Buy a Glengarry Glen Ross Coffee is for Closers Mug Glengarry Glen Ross Coffee is for Closers Mug
Buy a Glengarry Glen Ross Premium Leads Inside Tote Bag Glengarry Glen Ross Premium Leads Inside Tote Bag
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos