Video: Michael McKean Shares Stories from on His 4-Decade Career on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This spring, Michael McKean officially took a bow in his ninth Broadway show- David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross. McKean plays 'George Aaronow' in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

"I love George. He's kind of the moral center of the play in funny way," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "He's the only one who is aware that everything is collapsing around him, and he'll probably do fairly well in the collapse because he is already the cockroach. He's already the doormat... so he can only rise."

It's a gig he is not taking for granted. "I love the play. I love this bunch of people," he added. "We've become a squad. We show up and we do the job and we go home. It's a great gig- it really is."