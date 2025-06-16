Photos/Video: NFL Star Solomon Thomas Makes Broadway Debut in MJ THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday night, NFL star and humanitarian Solomon Thomas made his Broadway debut in a cameo role at MJ the Musical. Check out photos and video from his debut here!

Thomas played for the New York Jets for the past three years and signed to the Dallas Cowboys in March 2025. While playing for New York, he was an avid supporter of Broadway, especially of MJ, seeing the show 6 times - once bringing almost a dozen teammates which was then featured on an episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” He has acted as a theater correspondent for CBS and even presented at last year’s Tony Awards.

MJ now spans three continents between five global productions. Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 1.8 million patrons on Broadway, has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times. The Broadway production currently stars Elijah Rhea Johnson. The North American Tour has played to over 1.5 million patrons and is currently playing in Madison, WI at the Bass Performance Hall, starring Jordan Markus. The Olivier Award-winning West End production is currently playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Jamaal Fields-Green, the German production is currently playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro, and the Australian production is currently playing at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre starring Roman Banks.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson

Video Credit: Andrew Patino (Regular People)