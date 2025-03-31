Exclusive Clip: Milo Manheim Opens Up About Living with Anxiety, Performing for New York Audiences

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amid his run as Seymour in off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, Milo Manheim recently shared some of his personal experiences and struggles as a performer working and living in New York City.

"I have pretty bad anxiety. And I feel like in this world, especially in this industry, you're always putting out the good parts of yourself," the actor admitted on a new episode of “I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario." "I think it can be dangerous when you're just seeing all the perfect stuff, you know? I think it's important just to let people know [that] we all have those anxieties."

He also shed light on the positive energy he feels from the audiences that come to see the production: "You know, it's so loving here. And it kind of goes with the rhythm of New York. Like it's easy here to put life outward and, and, you know, perform for the audience and spread it this way rather than always looking inward." Watch the exclusive clip before the full episode drops tomorrow, April 1.

Alongside Elizabeth Gillies, Manheim joined the offproduction on February 25, which also stars Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers (The Dazzle, Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Camryn Hampton, Jeff Sears, michael iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, and Christine Wanda.

About I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario

I’ve Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario is part of The Elvis Duran Podcast Network, available on iHeart, Apple, Spotify, etc., with episodes dropping on Tuesdays. The seasoned entertainment and lifestyle reporter Tommy DiDario speaks with fan-favorite actors and artists about their journeys to success and all they learned along the way. DiDario provides a safe space for his guests so they can reveal who they truly are. In each interview, they share at least one thing they’ve never said before.