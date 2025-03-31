Video: Alan Cumming and Ana Gasteyer in Exclusive Clip From Disney's ROBOGOBO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip of Broadway's Alan Cumming and Ana Gasteyer in Disney's new animated series, RoboGobo. In the show, Cumming voices the eccentric Dame Luxley, who is joined by her comical pet crab Crabitha (Gasteyer.) In addition to Cumming and Gasteyer, the series features a variety of other Broadway talent, including Cynthia Erivo, Susan Kelechi Watson, Dulé Hill, Taye Diggs, John Michael Higgins and Alison Pill. RoboGobo makes its Disney+ debut on Tuesday, April 1.

Set in the futuristic utopia of MetroPet Island, the preschool series features action-packed adventures, absurdly comical animal villains and cool robotic inventions, along with preschool-friendly themes like teamwork, problem-solving and kindness towards others.

Team RoboGobo consists of the adorable Hopper, Booster, Allie, Shelly and Wingo who become superhero ‘rescue pets who rescue pets’ and learn how to be a family in the process. When it’s time to transform into superheroes, the pets suit up to the energetic tune of the “RoboGobo Go” song. Songwriter Rob Cantor (Disney Jr.’s Pupstruction) provides the series' music.

Series regular cast includes NAACP Image Award winner Ja’Siah Young (Raising Dion) as Dax, Brayden Morgan (Slumberkins) as Booster, Azuri Hardy Jones (My Adventures with Superman) as Allie, Gracen Newton (Disney Jr.’s Ariel) as Hopper, newcomer Leili Ahmadyar as Shelly and veteran voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (Phineas and Ferb) as Wingo.

RoboGobo was created by Chris Gilligan (Disney Jr.’s T.O.T.S., Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends) who also serves as executive producer. The series is produced by Academy Award-winning Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Jr.