Exclusive: In Rehearsals for Maestra's AMPLIFY with Antawyn Hopper and Zeniba Now

Maestra 2025 will be held March 31 at Sony Hall.
Tonight at Sony Hall, Maestra Music, the Obie Award-winning nonprofit organization founded by Georgia Stitt to support the women and nonbinary musicians in the musical theater industry, will present AMPLIFY 2025, an electrifying evening celebrating the brilliance of women and nonbinary musicians in the theater industry.
Directed by Jessica Ryan, hosted by Tony Award-nominee L Morgan Lee, co-hosted by Tony Award nominee and Maestra Advisory Board Member Kate Baldwin, with musical direction by Julianne B. Merrill and a special appearance by Jessica Vosk, the annual benefit concert closes out Women’s History Month and will feature performances by Sara Bareilles, Kecia Lewis, Khalia Wilcoxon, Jordan Fisher, Anu Mysore, and more.
Watch in this exclusive sneak peek as we take you into the rehearsal room with Antawyn Hopper and Zeniba Now as they perform her song, "I Believe," from The Loophole, which she wrote with Jay Adana.
Videos