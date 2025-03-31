Video: Watch a Sneak Preview of DEAD OUTLAW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just last week, the new musical Dead Outlaw hosted a launch party for friends, family, and fans at the famous Bowery Ballroom. David Yazbek emceed the event, which featured performances from the cast including Andrew Durand, Jeb Brown, Eddie Cooper, Dashiell Eaves, Julia Knitel, Ken Marks, Trent Saunders, and Thom Sesma.

The new musical is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy.

"This show is so weird and so original that it almost doesn't belong on Broadway! It's almost too original," joked creator David Yazbek. "This is the best story I've every heard; it's the best story I ever told to another human being; and now it's maybe a story that everybody can hear."