Photos & Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Begins Performances on Broadway

Last night, Real Women Have Curves celebrated their first Broadway performance! See photos and video from the first night of performances here!



The night marked 15 Broadway debuts (out of 19 actors), including the show’s lead actress, Tatianna Cordoba, and some notable Broadway debuts on the creative team, including co-composers Benjamin Velez and Grammy Award-winning pop star Joy Huerta, of Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy.



Based on the iconic HBO film, the show spotlights the LatinX community and covers several timely and important themes including immigration, feminism and sisterhood, body positivity, family, and ambition. Last night’s audience was incredibly warm, stopping the show several times for prolonged applause and giving the cast a mid-show standing ovation during the musical’s title number “Curves.”

