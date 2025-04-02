News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos & Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Begins Performances on Broadway

By: Apr. 02, 2025
Last night, Real Women Have Curves celebrated their first Broadway performance! See photos and video from the first night of performances here!
 
The night marked 15 Broadway debuts (out of 19 actors), including the show’s lead actress, Tatianna Cordoba, and some notable Broadway debuts on the creative team, including co-composers Benjamin Velez and Grammy Award-winning pop star Joy Huerta, of Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy.
 
Based on the iconic HBO film, the show spotlights the LatinX community and covers several timely and important themes including immigration, feminism and sisterhood, body positivity, family, and ambition. Last night’s audience was incredibly warm, stopping the show several times for prolonged applause and giving the cast a mid-show standing ovation during the musical’s title number “Curves.”
 

Photo credit: Avery Brunkus

Photos & Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Begins Performances on Broadway Image
The company

Photos & Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Begins Performances on Broadway Image
Tatianna Cordoba

Photos & Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Begins Performances on Broadway Image
Shelby Acosta, Jennifer Sánchez, Florencia Cuenca, Carla Jimenez and Sandra Valls

Photos & Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Begins Performances on Broadway Image
Mason Reeves and Aline Mayagoitia

Photos & Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Begins Performances on Broadway Image
The ensemble

Photos & Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Begins Performances on Broadway Image
The ensemble

Photos & Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Begins Performances on Broadway Image
Joy Huerta

Photos & Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Begins Performances on Broadway Image
Mason Reeves

Photos & Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Begins Performances on Broadway Image
Monica Tulia Ramirez

Photos & Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Begins Performances on Broadway Image
Tatianna Cordoba






