Photo Special: Celebrating BC/EFA Executive Director Tom Viola

Over the 21 years of BroadwayWorld's existence, there's been many changes in just about every area of the industry, but with those changes there has been one constant: Tom Viola. Viola has served at the helm of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS for 36 years(!) and will retire at the end of the year. It's been a continued pleasure and measure of pride for myself and the team to work with Tom, and of course his team.

Tonight much of Broadway will celebrate him at a special event for BC/EFA. But first, all of us here at BroadwayWorld wanted to pay tribute to Tom, and to our strong partnership, by taking a look back with this photo gallery below.

Current Broadway Cares Director of Development Danny Whitman, who’s been with the nonprofit for 15 years, will succeed Viola as executive director, beginning January 1, 2025. Viola will remain involved with the organization as a consultant throughout 2025, advising on Broadway Cares’ National Grants Program strategies and procedures.

Known as the philanthropic heart of the Broadway community, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million under Viola’s leadership: $142 million to the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) and another $160 million to 450 local organizations nationwide through its National Grants Program providing meals and medication, health care and hope to countless individuals and families.

For more on Tom Viola's career and retirement announcement, click here. For more information on Broadway Cares/Equity FIghts AIDS, visit them online at broadwaycares.org.



Tom Viola (Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS - Executive Director) and Jorge Valencia (Executive Director - The Trevor Project) from Photo Coverage: The Trevor Project Benefit on 5/5/2004.



John Hill, Frank Conway (Associate Director of Development, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS), Christopher and Tom Viola (Executive Director, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS) from Photo Coverage: 2004 Pride Awards Ceremony on 6/25/2004.



Randy Hansen, Alix Korey and Tom Viola (Executive Director, BCEFA) from Photo Coverage: Special Actors' Fund Performance of Doubt on 9/19/2005.



Tom Viola (BC/EFA), James van Treuren and Bryan Batt from Photo Coverage: Broadway Flea Market on 9/25/2006.



Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: 'Chaperone' & Starbucks Spread Holiday Cheer on 11/10/2006.



Tom Viola of BC/EFA, flanked by Dan Lewis (Starbucks New York Metro Marketing Manager) and Suzanne DeChant (Starbucks Northeast Marketing Director) receives a check for $10,000 from Starbucks from Photo Coverage: 'Chaperone' & Starbucks Spread Holiday Cheer on 11/10/2006.



Stephen Flaherty, Tom Viola (BC/EFA) and Gerry McIntyre from Photo Coverage: After the Storm Benefit on 12/13/2006.



Donna Lynne Champlin and Tom Viola of BC/EFA from Photo Flash: Donna Lynne Champlin at Birdland on 2/13/2007.



Joe Benincasa, Ariadne Villareal (BC/EFA) and Tom Viola (BC/EFA) from Photo Coverage: Nothing Like a Dame Reception on 2/16/2007.



Robert Score Secretary of IATSE, Charlotte St Martin, Executive Director, League of American Theatres and Producers, Jill Eikenberry, Phyllis Newman, Michael Tucker Tom Viola BC/EFA and Joe Benincasa of the Actor's Fund from Photo Coverage: Nothing Like a Dame Reception on 2/16/2007.



Tom Viola with Kassie dePaiva, Eden Riegel from Photo Flash: BC/EFA and Daytime Stars Open Nasdaq on 2/22/2007.



Tom Viola from Photo Flash: BC/EFA and Daytime Stars Open Nasdaq on 2/22/2007.



Eden Riegel, Tom Viola and Kassie dePaiva from Photo Flash: BC/EFA and Daytime Stars Open Nasdaq on 2/22/2007.



Tom Viola with stars of "All My Children" and "One Life to Live" from Photo Flash: BC/EFA and Daytime Stars Open Nasdaq on 2/22/2007.



Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Drama League Awards on 5/12/2007.



Tom Viola and Ariadne Villareal of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS from Photo Coverage: Corin Redgrave in 'Tynan' BC/EFA Benefit on 10/23/2007.



Broadway Care's Tom Viola, Chita Rivera and Tony Stevens from Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Loves Broadway Cares on 1/15/2008.



Wicked production members and Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: GYPSY OF THE YEAR 2008 - Backstage on 12/10/2008.



Craig Laurie, Tom Viola, and Larry Baker from Photo Coverage: GYPSY OF THE YEAR 2008 - Backstage on 12/10/2008.



Donnie Kehr and Tom Viola (BCEFA) from Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY - Arrivals and Backstage on 11/3/2009.



Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Project Shaw's 44th Presentation - WHY WE SHOULD NOT on 12/16/2009.



Tom Viola, Jane Powell, George S. Irving, Michael Cerveris, Kate Baldwin, Michael Riedel from Photo Coverage: Gingold Theatrical Group's St. Patrick's Day Gala, 2010 on 3/18/2010.



Tom Viola and Anita Jaffe from Photo Coverage: Gingold Theatrical Group's St. Patrick's Day Gala, 2010 on 3/18/2010.



Tom Viola, Adam Hart, Empress XXIII Anne Tique, Emperor XVIII Tony Monteleone, Charlie Williams and Kyle DesChamps (front) from Photo Coverage: BC/EFA Announces NIGHT OF A THOUSAND GOWNS Fundraiser on 3/19/2010.



President, Daytime, Disney-ABC Television Group Brian Frons, Sherri Shepard, Cameron Mathison and BCEFA’s Executive Director Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: ABC Daytime and SOAPNet Salute BC/EFA on 3/22/2010.



Felicia Finley and Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Night of A Thousand Gowns Honors Jerry Mitchell on 3/28/2010.



Robert Bartley, Daniel Whitman (BCEFA's Director of Communications and Development), Erik Sherr, Kevin Burrows, Tom Viola (BCEFA's Executive Director), Michael Graziano (BCEFA's Producing Director), Bobby McGuire (BCEFA's Marketing, Media, Promotions), Gi from Photo Coverage: Night of A Thousand Gowns Honors Jerry Mitchell on 3/28/2010.



Jorge Valencia and Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Point Foundation Gala Honors Krakowski, Mixner & Citi on 4/20/2010.



Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Tony Eve Cocktail Party on 6/12/2010.



Tom Viola with Guests from Photo Coverage: 2010 Tony BALL on 6/14/2010.



Tom Viola and Frank Conway with BC/EFA Guests from Photo Coverage: 2010 Tony BALL on 6/14/2010.



Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: The Acting Company, Grammer, Lansbury et al. Honor Gersten, Viola on 11/24/2010.



Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: The Acting Company, Grammer, Lansbury et al. Honor Gersten, Viola on 11/24/2010.



Bernard Gersten and Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: The Acting Company, Grammer, Lansbury et al. Honor Gersten, Viola on 11/24/2010.





Tom Viola with a performer from Photo Coverage: The Acting Company, Grammer, Lansbury et al. Honor Gersten, Viola on 11/24/2010.



Dan Whitman, Larry Cook and Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Stars Honor Douglas J. Cohen with Fred Ebb Foundation Award on 11/30/2010.



Frank Conway, Tom Viola and Steve Miller from Photo Coverage: Broadway Backwards Raises $281,243 for BC/EFA on 2/8/2011.



Jonathan Monro, George S. Irving, Daniel Jenkins, Daniel Davis, Tom Viola, Alison Fraser and Karen Ziemba from Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents OVERRULED on 2/15/2011.



Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents OVERRULED on 2/15/2011.



David Staller and Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents OVERRULED on 2/15/2011.



Tom Viola, Florence Libin, and Paul Libin from Photo Coverage: Lavin, Pinkins & More Honor Paul Libin at Excellence in Theater Awards on 3/29/2011.



Jason Zinoman, Jack Gilpin, Brian Murray, Bobby Steggert, Tom Viola, Allison Mackie, Judith Ivey and Cynthia Harris are joined by director David Staller from Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents PASSION, POISON and PETRIFACTION & PRESS CUTTINGS on 11/23/2011.



Tom Viola and Bobby Steggert from Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents PASSION, POISON and PETRIFACTION & PRESS CUTTINGS on 11/23/2011.



Tom Viola from Photo Flash: Project Shaw's Golden Shamrock Gala on 3/18/2012.



Brian Murray, Terrence McNally, Tom Kirdahy, David Staller and Tom Viola from Photo Flash: Project Shaw's Golden Shamrock Gala on 3/18/2012.



Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: BD Wong, Brian Stokes Mitchell, et al. at PASSING IT ON on 3/27/2012.



Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: BD Wong, Brian Stokes Mitchell, et al. at PASSING IT ON on 3/27/2012.



Brandon Victor Dixon, Zakiya Young, Tom Viola, BD Wong, Joe Benincasa from Photo Coverage: BD Wong, Brian Stokes Mitchell, et al. at PASSING IT ON on 3/27/2012.



Tom Viola, Joe Benincasa from Photo Coverage: BD Wong, Brian Stokes Mitchell, et al. at PASSING IT ON on 3/27/2012.



Lori Klinger, Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: BD Wong, Brian Stokes Mitchell, et al. at PASSING IT ON on 3/27/2012.



Dan Whitman, Tom Viola, Lorna Kelly and Robert Bartley from Photo Coverage: Point Honors New York 2012 Gala on 4/16/2012.



Tom Viola, Ed Dixon from Photo Coverage: Ed Dixon Celebrates SECRETS... Release at the Metropolitan Room! on 7/3/2012.



Steven Malone, Tom Viola, Andros Rodriguez (Engineer) and members of the cast-Mark Hummel, Stuart Marland, Michael Fatica, Thayne Jasperson, Evan Kasprzak, Brandon Stimson, Garett Hawe, Laurie Veldheer, Emily Powell from BWW Photo Exclusive: NEWSIES Cast Sings for 'Carols For A Cure' on 9/10/2012.



Steven Malone, Stuart Marland and Tom Viola from BWW Photo Exclusive: NEWSIES Cast Sings for 'Carols For A Cure' on 9/10/2012.



Steve Malone, Lynn Pinto (Prodcuer) Stuart Marland and Tom Viola (BC/EFA) from BWW Photo Exclusive: NEWSIES Cast Sings for 'Carols For A Cure' on 9/10/2012.



Danny Whitman and Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Tyne Daly, Julie Halston, and More at Primary Stages' Annual Gala on 11/14/2012.



Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Inside the 2012 Primary Stages Gala on 11/15/2012.



Tom Viola with Chita Rivera from Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Announces 80th Birthday Celebration! on 1/14/2013.



Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera and More Tribute Marty Richards on 4/9/2013.







Jerry Mitchell, Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Jerry Mitchell Honored with Mr. Abbott Award! on 5/14/2013.



David Drake, Sean Strub, Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: THE NIGHT LARRY KRAMER KISSED ME Cast Meets the Press! on 5/15/2013.



Donald C. Shorter Jr., Rory O''Malley, Chad Ryan, David Drake, Aaron Tone, B.D. Wong, Sean Strub, Tom Viola, Robert LaFosse and Wesley Taylor from Photo Coverage: THE NIGHT LARRY KRAMER KISSED ME Cast Meets the Press! on 5/15/2013.



Zach, Tom Viola from Photo Flash: Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan and More at BROADWAY BAKES! on 5/29/2013.



Jeremy Hays, Tom Viola, Mary Michael Patterson and Hugh Panaro from Exclusive Photo Coverage: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Supports BC/EFA with #Thinkofme Shirts on 10/11/2013.



Jerry Mitchell, Cyndi Lauper, Harvey Fierstein, Tom Viola, Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig from Photo Coverage: Inside the True Colors KINKY KABARET WITH Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Stark Sands & More! on 12/17/2013.



Ken Page, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'' Tom Viola, Andre De Shields, Roslyn Kind, Richie Ridge and Sierra Boggess from Photo Coverage: Backstage at Joe's Pub for BroadwayWorld's 10th Anniversary - OZ on 1/21/2014.



Tom Viola from Photo Flash: Bryce Pinkham, George S. Irving, Charlotte Parry and More in Project Shaw's ARMS AND THE MAN on 1/28/2014.



Debra Monk and Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Andrea Martin, Victor Garber & More Help Debra Monk Celebrate Birthday for BC/EFA! on 2/25/2014.



Tom Viola, Executive Director, BC/EFA; Alice M. Greenwald, Director, National 9/11 Memorial Museum; Anthony Napoli, President of Briggs, Inc.; Dean Vali, President & Owner of Bounce Music and Entertainment, January 12, 2015 from Photo Flash: BC/EFA's Tom Viola Among 2015 June Briggs Honorees on 1/13/2015.



Tom Viola, Executive Director, BC/EFA; Anthony Napoli, President of Briggs, Inc., January 12, 2015 from Photo Flash: BC/EFA's Tom Viola Among 2015 June Briggs Honoreeson 1/13/2015.



Paul Libin, Tom Viola, Robert E. Wankel from Photo Flash: BROADWAY BETS Raises $137,200 for BC/EFA on 5/20/2015.



Tom Viola from Photo Flash: BC/EFA, KINKY BOOTS Cast Presents $150K to Cyndi Lauper and the True Colors Fund on 5/27/2015.



Tom Viola from Photo Flash: Sing For Your Seniors & BC/EFA Partner to Donate Piano to Encore Community Services Center on 7/8/2015.



Tom Viola, Jackie Vanderbeck from Photo Flash: Sing For Your Seniors & BC/EFA Partner to Donate Piano to Encore Community Services Center on 7/8/2015.



Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Broadway Ruffin' It- Go Inside 17th Annual BROADWAY BARKS! on 7/13/2015.



Tom Viola, Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley from Photo Coverage: Producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley Unveil Portrait at Sardi's! on 1/21/2016.



Tom Viola, Glenna Testone and Daniel Whitman from Photo Coverage: Stars Celebrate Inside the BROADWAY BACKWARDS After Party! on 3/22/2016.



Drew Hodges, Tom Viola from Photo Flash: Drew Hodges Celebrates Release of New Book ON BROADWAY: FROM RENT TO REVOLUTION on 5/24/2016.



Tom Viola from Photo Flash: Drew Hodges Celebrates Release of New Book ON BROADWAY: FROM RENT TO REVOLUTION on 5/24/2016.



Jim Caruso, Tom Viola and Danny Burstein from Photo Coverage: BC/EFA Flea Market 2016 Celebrity Autograph Table on 9/25/2016.



Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters & More Help The Humane Society of NY at BEST IN SHOWS on 10/24/2016.



Richard Jay-Alexander, Bernadette Peters and Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters & More Help The Humane Society of NY at BEST IN SHOWS on 10/24/2016.



Joe Benincasa, Jim Bracchitta, Maureen Donnelly, Samantha Ender, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Gale Brewer, Lisa Mazie, Barbara Davis, and Tom Viola from Photo Flash: The Actors Fund Opens Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts on 3/6/2017.







Daniel Reichard, Elizabeth MGovern, Laura Osnes & Tom Viola from Photo Flash: Laura Osnes, Nikki M. James, and More Turn Out to Announce New Broadway Cares Partnership on 10/27/2017.



Cori Gardner, Tom Viola and Donnie Kehr from Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for ROCKERS ON BROADWAY on 11/14/2017.



Donnie Kehr, Dolly Fox and Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for ROCKERS ON BROADWAY on 11/14/2017.



Donnie Kehr, Sam Shipley, Happy Shipley and Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for ROCKERS ON BROADWAY on 11/14/2017.



Michael Cerveris, Tom Viola and Donnie Kehr from Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for ROCKERS ON BROADWAY on 11/14/2017.



Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Legends Live On at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY, with Michael Cerveris, Lesli Margherita & More! on 11/14/2017.



Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Inside the THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE Reunion After Party on 2/13/2018.



Alison Fraser, Tom Viola, Martha Plimpton, Howard McGillan and David Staller from Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the Gingold Theatrical Group Golden Shamrock Gala on 3/18/2018.



Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Gingold Theatrical Group Gala Honors Martha Plimpton and Tom Viola on 3/18/2018.



Tom Viola, Glenda Testone, Danny Whitman, Robert Bartley from Photo Coverage: Stars Flip-Flop Roles at Broadway Backwards! on 4/3/2018.



Danny Whitman, development director,BCEFA, Mark Sendroff, Tom Viola, Executive Director BCEFA, Stuart Ross from Photo Coverage: FOREVER PLAID The Event- A Benefit For Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on 4/6/2018.



Tom Viola, Michael Dvorchak, Harriet Harris, Jim McLaughlin and Scott Barnes from Photo Flash: Berkshire Theatre Group Welcomes Special Guests To Opening Night Of SISTER MARY IGNATIUS and More on 8/21/2018.



Lane Beauchamp, Valerie Lau-Kee Lai, Tom Viola, Danny Whitman and Larry Cook from Photo Coverage: Alan Cumming Presents the 2018 Fred Ebb Award! on 11/26/2018.



Tom Viola, Andre De Shields and Michael Pereira from Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick on 7/3/2019.



Maryann Plunkett, Tyne Daly, David Staller, Tom Viola, Jay O. Sanders and Simon Jones from Photo Coverage: Gingold Theatrical Group Celebrates Opening Night of CAESAR & CLEOPATRA on 9/25/2019.



Tom Viola, David Staller and Scott Barnes from Photo Coverage: Gingold Theatrical Group Celebrates Opening Night of CAESAR & CLEOPATRA on 9/25/2019.



Dr. Stewart Adelson, Hal Luftig, Tom Viola, Danny Whitman from Photo Flash: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Partnered with YES PROJECT for a Benefit on 11/8/2019.



Tom Viola from Photo Flash: Go Inside the 16th Annual Fred Ebb Awards Virtual Ceremony on 12/2/2020.



Tom Viola from Photo Coverage: Go Inside 'We Will Be Back'- A Broadway Celebration in Times Square! on 3/12/2021.



Danny Whitman, Tom Viola, Mitchell Bernard, Lane Beauchamp, Larry Cook from Photos: Isabella Dawis & Tidtaya Sinutoke Receive the 2022 Fred Ebb Award on 5/2/2022.



John Sefakis, Tom Viola, Lee Roy Reams, Lawrence Leritz from Photos: Celebrating Broadway's Harvey Evans At The Triad Theatre on June 22nd on 6/26/2022.



Tom Viola and David Staller from Photos: CANDIDA Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway on 10/26/2022.



Lane Beauchamp, Valerie Lau-Kee, Danny Whitman, Mitchell S. Bernard, Tom Viola and Larry Cook from Photos: Go Inside the 2022 Fred Ebb Award Ceremony on 11/30/2022.



Tom Viola from Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park on 6/22/2023.



Tom Viola, Denise Roberts Hurlin from Photos & Video: Fire Island Dance Festival, Hosted by Alan Cumming, Breaks Fundraising Record on 7/20/2023.



Danny Whitman, Tom Viola, Sarah Cardillo from Photos: Inside Look At Drew & Dane's 31st Annual Festivity Supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS on 11/28/2023.



Tom Viola, Denise Roberts Hurlin. Photo Credit: Elyse Mertz from Photos: Inside the 2024 Fire Island Dance Festival on 7/25/2024.



Danny Whitman and Tom Viola from Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala on 9/24/2024.



Lynn Ahrens and Tom Viola from Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Gala Honors Lynn Ahrens and Steven Flaherty on 9/24/2024.



Tom Viola from Photos: Colman Domingo, Jane Fonda, and More at Tectonic Theater Project's Gala on 10/24/2024.



Tom Viola and Staff from Photos: Colman Domingo, Jane Fonda, and More at Tectonic Theater Project's Gala on 10/24/2024.



Tom Viola and Gigi Pritzker from Photos: Colman Domingo, Jane Fonda, and More at Tectonic Theater Project's Gala on 10/24/2024.



Tom Viola from Photos: Inside DREW & DANE'S 32ND ANNUAL FESTIVITY Supporting Broadway Cares on 12/3/2024.



Danny Whitman, Dane Levens, Drew Desky, Tom Viola from Photos: Inside DREW & DANE'S 32ND ANNUAL FESTIVITY Supporting Broadway Cares on 12/3/2024.



Tom Viola from Photos: Inside Drew & Dane's 32nd Annual Festivity Supporting Broadway Cares on 12/4/2024.



Tom Viola from Photos: Cheeyang Ng & Eric Sorrels Receive the 2024 Fred Ebb Award on 12/6/2024.