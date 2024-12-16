Photo Special: Celebrating BC/EFA Executive Director Tom Viola

Over the 21 years of BroadwayWorld's existence, there's been many changes in just about every area of the industry,Â but with those changesÂ there has beenÂ one constant:Â Tom Viola. Â Viola has servedÂ at the helm of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDSÂ for 36 years(!) and will retireÂ at the end of the year. It's been aÂ continued pleasure and measure of pride for myself and the team to work with Tom, and of course his team.Â

Tonight much of Broadway will celebrate him at a special event for BC/EFA. But first, all of us hereÂ at BroadwayWorld wanted to pay tribute to Tom, and to our strong partnership, by taking a look back with this photo gallery below.Â

Current Broadway Cares Director of DevelopmentÂ Danny Whitman, whoâ€™s been with the nonprofit for 15 years, will succeed Viola as executive director, beginning January 1, 2025. Viola will remain involved with the organization as a consultant throughout 2025, advising on Broadway Caresâ€™ National Grants Program strategies and procedures.

Known as the philanthropic heart of the Broadway community, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million under Violaâ€™s leadership: $142 million to the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) and another $160 million to 450 local organizations nationwide through its National Grants Program providing meals and medication, health care and hope to countless individuals and families.Â

For more on Tom Viola's career and retirement announcement,Â click here.Â For more information on Broadway Cares/Equity FIghts AIDS, visit themÂ online atÂ broadwaycares.org.



Tom Viola (Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS - Executive Director) and Jorge Valencia (Executive Director - The Trevor Project) fromÂ Photo Coverage: The Trevor Project BenefitÂ on 5/5/2004.



John Hill, Frank Conway (Associate Director of Development, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS), Christopher and Tom Viola (Executive Director, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS) fromÂ Photo Coverage: 2004 Pride Awards CeremonyÂ on 6/25/2004.



Randy Hansen, Alix Korey and Tom Viola (Executive Director, BCEFA) fromÂ Photo Coverage: Special Actors' Fund Performance of DoubtÂ on 9/19/2005.



Tom Viola (BC/EFA), James van Treuren and Bryan Batt fromÂ Photo Coverage: Broadway Flea MarketÂ on 9/25/2006.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: 'Chaperone' & Starbucks Spread Holiday CheerÂ on 11/10/2006.



Tom Viola of BC/EFA, flanked by Dan Lewis (Starbucks New York Metro Marketing Manager) and Suzanne DeChant (Starbucks Northeast Marketing Director) receives a check for $10,000 from Starbucks fromÂ Photo Coverage: 'Chaperone' & Starbucks Spread Holiday CheerÂ on 11/10/2006.



Stephen Flaherty, Tom Viola (BC/EFA) and Gerry McIntyre fromÂ Photo Coverage: After the Storm BenefitÂ on 12/13/2006.



Donna Lynne Champlin and Tom Viola of BC/EFA fromÂ Photo Flash: Donna Lynne Champlin at BirdlandÂ on 2/13/2007.



Joe Benincasa, Ariadne Villareal (BC/EFA) and Tom Viola (BC/EFA) fromÂ Photo Coverage: Nothing Like a Dame ReceptionÂ on 2/16/2007.



Robert Score Secretary of IATSE, Charlotte St Martin, Executive Director, League of American Theatres and Producers, Jill Eikenberry, Phyllis Newman, Michael Tucker Tom Viola BC/EFA and Joe Benincasa of the Actor's Fund fromÂ Photo Coverage: Nothing Like a Dame ReceptionÂ on 2/16/2007.



Tom Viola with Kassie dePaiva, Eden Riegel fromÂ Photo Flash: BC/EFA and Daytime Stars Open NasdaqÂ on 2/22/2007.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Flash: BC/EFA and Daytime Stars Open NasdaqÂ on 2/22/2007.



Eden Riegel, Tom Viola and Kassie dePaiva fromÂ Photo Flash: BC/EFA and Daytime Stars Open NasdaqÂ on 2/22/2007.



Tom Viola with stars of "All My Children" and "One Life to Live" fromÂ Photo Flash: BC/EFA and Daytime Stars Open NasdaqÂ on 2/22/2007.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Drama League AwardsÂ on 5/12/2007.



Tom Viola and Ariadne Villareal of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS fromÂ Photo Coverage: Corin Redgrave in 'Tynan' BC/EFA BenefitÂ on 10/23/2007.



Broadway Care's Tom Viola, Chita Rivera and Tony Stevens fromÂ Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Loves Broadway CaresÂ on 1/15/2008.



Wicked production members and Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: GYPSY OF THE YEAR 2008 - BackstageÂ on 12/10/2008.



Craig Laurie, Tom Viola, and Larry Baker fromÂ Photo Coverage: GYPSY OF THE YEAR 2008 - BackstageÂ on 12/10/2008.



Donnie Kehr and Tom Viola (BCEFA) fromÂ Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY - Arrivals and BackstageÂ on 11/3/2009.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Project Shaw's 44th Presentation - WHY WE SHOULD NOTÂ on 12/16/2009.



Tom Viola, Jane Powell, George S. Irving, Michael Cerveris, Kate Baldwin, Michael Riedel fromÂ Photo Coverage: Gingold Theatrical Group's St. Patrick's Day Gala, 2010Â on 3/18/2010.



Tom Viola and Anita Jaffe fromÂ Photo Coverage: Gingold Theatrical Group's St. Patrick's Day Gala, 2010Â on 3/18/2010.



Tom Viola, Adam Hart, Empress XXIII Anne Tique, Emperor XVIII Tony Monteleone, Charlie Williams and Kyle DesChamps (front) fromÂ Photo Coverage: BC/EFA Announces NIGHT OF A THOUSAND GOWNS FundraiserÂ on 3/19/2010.



President, Daytime, Disney-ABC Television Group Brian Frons, Sherri Shepard, Cameron Mathison and BCEFAÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã¢â€žÂ¢s Executive Director Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: ABC Daytime and SOAPNet Salute BC/EFAÂ on 3/22/2010.



Felicia Finley and Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Night of A Thousand Gowns Honors Jerry MitchellÂ on 3/28/2010.



Robert Bartley, Daniel Whitman (BCEFA's Director of Communications and Development), Erik Sherr, Kevin Burrows, Tom Viola (BCEFA's Executive Director), Michael Graziano (BCEFA's Producing Director), Bobby McGuire (BCEFA's Marketing, Media, Promotions), Gi fromÂ Photo Coverage: Night of A Thousand Gowns Honors Jerry MitchellÂ on 3/28/2010.



Jorge Valencia and Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Point Foundation Gala Honors Krakowski, Mixner & CitiÂ on 4/20/2010.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Tony Eve Cocktail PartyÂ on 6/12/2010.



Tom Viola with Guests fromÂ Photo Coverage: 2010 Tony BALLÂ on 6/14/2010.



Tom Viola and Frank Conway with BC/EFA Guests fromÂ Photo Coverage: 2010 Tony BALLÂ on 6/14/2010.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: The Acting Company, Grammer, Lansbury et al. Honor Gersten, ViolaÂ on 11/24/2010.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: The Acting Company, Grammer, Lansbury et al. Honor Gersten, ViolaÂ on 11/24/2010.



Bernard Gersten and Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: The Acting Company, Grammer, Lansbury et al. Honor Gersten, ViolaÂ on 11/24/2010.





Tom Viola with a performer fromÂ Photo Coverage: The Acting Company, Grammer, Lansbury et al. Honor Gersten, ViolaÂ on 11/24/2010.



Dan Whitman, Larry Cook and Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Stars Honor Douglas J. Cohen with Fred Ebb Foundation AwardÂ on 11/30/2010.



Frank Conway, Tom Viola and Steve Miller fromÂ Photo Coverage: Broadway Backwards Raises $281,243 for BC/EFAÂ on 2/8/2011.



Jonathan Monro, George S. Irving, Daniel Jenkins, Daniel Davis, Tom Viola, Alison Fraser and Karen Ziemba fromÂ Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents OVERRULEDÂ on 2/15/2011.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents OVERRULEDÂ on 2/15/2011.



David Staller and Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents OVERRULEDÂ on 2/15/2011.



Tom Viola, Florence Libin, and Paul Libin fromÂ Photo Coverage: Lavin, Pinkins & More Honor Paul Libin at Excellence in Theater AwardsÂ on 3/29/2011.



Jason Zinoman, Jack Gilpin, Brian Murray, Bobby Steggert, Tom Viola, Allison Mackie, Judith Ivey and Cynthia Harris are joined by director David Staller fromÂ Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents PASSION, POISON and PETRIFACTION & PRESS CUTTINGSÂ on 11/23/2011.



Tom Viola and Bobby Steggert fromÂ Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents PASSION, POISON and PETRIFACTION & PRESS CUTTINGSÂ on 11/23/2011.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Flash: Project Shaw's Golden Shamrock GalaÂ on 3/18/2012.



Brian Murray, Terrence McNally, Tom Kirdahy, David Staller and Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Flash: Project Shaw's Golden Shamrock GalaÂ on 3/18/2012.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: BD Wong, Brian Stokes Mitchell, et al. at PASSING IT ONÂ on 3/27/2012.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: BD Wong, Brian Stokes Mitchell, et al. at PASSING IT ONÂ on 3/27/2012.



Brandon Victor Dixon, Zakiya Young, Tom Viola, BD Wong, Joe Benincasa fromÂ Photo Coverage: BD Wong, Brian Stokes Mitchell, et al. at PASSING IT ONÂ on 3/27/2012.



Tom Viola, Joe Benincasa fromÂ Photo Coverage: BD Wong, Brian Stokes Mitchell, et al. at PASSING IT ONÂ on 3/27/2012.



Lori Klinger, Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: BD Wong, Brian Stokes Mitchell, et al. at PASSING IT ONÂ on 3/27/2012.



Dan Whitman, Tom Viola, Lorna Kelly and Robert Bartley fromÂ Photo Coverage: Point Honors New York 2012 GalaÂ on 4/16/2012.



Tom Viola, Ed Dixon fromÂ Photo Coverage: Ed Dixon Celebrates SECRETS... Release at the Metropolitan Room!Â on 7/3/2012.



Steven Malone, Tom Viola, Andros Rodriguez (Engineer) and members of the cast-Mark Hummel, Stuart Marland, Michael Fatica, Thayne Jasperson, Evan Kasprzak, Brandon Stimson, Garett Hawe, Laurie Veldheer, Emily Powell fromÂ BWW Photo Exclusive: NEWSIES Cast Sings for 'Carols For A Cure'Â on 9/10/2012.



Steven Malone, Stuart Marland and Tom Viola fromÂ BWW Photo Exclusive: NEWSIES Cast Sings for 'Carols For A Cure'Â on 9/10/2012.



Steve Malone, Lynn Pinto (Prodcuer) Stuart Marland and Tom Viola (BC/EFA) fromÂ BWW Photo Exclusive: NEWSIES Cast Sings for 'Carols For A Cure'Â on 9/10/2012.



Danny Whitman and Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Tyne Daly, Julie Halston, and More at Primary Stages' Annual GalaÂ on 11/14/2012.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Inside the 2012 Primary Stages GalaÂ on 11/15/2012.



Tom Viola with Chita Rivera fromÂ Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Announces 80th Birthday Celebration!Â on 1/14/2013.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera and More Tribute Marty RichardsÂ on 4/9/2013.



Jerry Mitchell, Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Jerry Mitchell Honored with Mr. Abbott Award!Â on 5/14/2013.



David Drake, Sean Strub, Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: THE NIGHT LARRY KRAMER KISSED ME Cast Meets the Press!Â on 5/15/2013.



Donald C. Shorter Jr., Rory O''Malley, Chad Ryan, David Drake, Aaron Tone, B.D. Wong, Sean Strub, Tom Viola, Robert LaFosse and Wesley Taylor fromÂ Photo Coverage: THE NIGHT LARRY KRAMER KISSED ME Cast Meets the Press!Â on 5/15/2013.



Zach, Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Flash: Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan and More at BROADWAY BAKES!Â on 5/29/2013.



Jeremy Hays, Tom Viola, Mary Michael Patterson and Hugh Panaro fromÂ Exclusive Photo Coverage: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Supports BC/EFA with #Thinkofme ShirtsÂ on 10/11/2013.



Jerry Mitchell, Cyndi Lauper, Harvey Fierstein, Tom Viola, Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig fromÂ Photo Coverage: Inside the True Colors KINKY KABARET WITH Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Stark Sands & More!Â on 12/17/2013.



Ken Page, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'' Tom Viola, Andre De Shields, Roslyn Kind, Richie Ridge and Sierra Boggess fromÂ Photo Coverage: Backstage at Joe's Pub for BroadwayWorld's 10th Anniversary - OZÂ on 1/21/2014.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Flash: Bryce Pinkham, George S. Irving, Charlotte Parry and More in Project Shaw's ARMS AND THE MANÂ on 1/28/2014.



Debra Monk and Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Andrea Martin, Victor Garber & More Help Debra Monk Celebrate Birthday for BC/EFA!Â on 2/25/2014.



Tom Viola, Executive Director, BC/EFA; Alice M. Greenwald, Director, National 9/11 Memorial Museum; Anthony Napoli, President of Briggs, Inc.; Dean Vali, President & Owner of Bounce Music and Entertainment, January 12, 2015 fromÂ Photo Flash: BC/EFA's Tom Viola Among 2015 June Briggs HonoreesÂ on 1/13/2015.



Tom Viola, Executive Director, BC/EFA; Anthony Napoli, President of Briggs, Inc., January 12, 2015 fromÂ Photo Flash: BC/EFA's Tom Viola Among 2015 June Briggs Honoreeson 1/13/2015.



Paul Libin, Tom Viola, Robert E. Wankel fromÂ Photo Flash: BROADWAY BETS Raises $137,200 for BC/EFAÂ on 5/20/2015.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Flash: BC/EFA, KINKY BOOTS Cast Presents $150K to Cyndi Lauper and the True Colors FundÂ on 5/27/2015.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Flash: Sing For Your Seniors & BC/EFA Partner to Donate Piano to Encore Community Services CenterÂ on 7/8/2015.



Tom Viola, Jackie Vanderbeck fromÂ Photo Flash: Sing For Your Seniors & BC/EFA Partner to Donate Piano to Encore Community Services CenterÂ on 7/8/2015.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Broadway Ruffin' It- Go Inside 17th Annual BROADWAY BARKS!Â on 7/13/2015.



Tom Viola, Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley fromÂ Photo Coverage: Producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley Unveil Portrait at Sardi's!Â on 1/21/2016.



Tom Viola, Glenna Testone and Daniel Whitman fromÂ Photo Coverage: Stars Celebrate Inside the BROADWAY BACKWARDS After Party!Â on 3/22/2016.



Drew Hodges, Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Flash: Drew Hodges Celebrates Release of New Book ON BROADWAY: FROM RENT TO REVOLUTIONÂ on 5/24/2016.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Flash: Drew Hodges Celebrates Release of New Book ON BROADWAY: FROM RENT TO REVOLUTIONÂ on 5/24/2016.



Jim Caruso, Tom Viola and Danny Burstein fromÂ Photo Coverage: BC/EFA Flea Market 2016 Celebrity Autograph TableÂ on 9/25/2016.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters & More Help The Humane Society of NY at BEST IN SHOWSÂ on 10/24/2016.



Richard Jay-Alexander, Bernadette Peters and Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters & More Help The Humane Society of NY at BEST IN SHOWSÂ on 10/24/2016.



Joe Benincasa, Jim Bracchitta, Maureen Donnelly, Samantha Ender, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Gale Brewer, Lisa Mazie, Barbara Davis, and Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Flash: The Actors Fund Opens Friedman Health Center for the Performing ArtsÂ on 3/6/2017.



Daniel Reichard, Elizabeth MGovern, Laura Osnes & Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Flash: Laura Osnes, Nikki M. James, and More Turn Out to Announce New Broadway Cares PartnershipÂ on 10/27/2017.



Cori Gardner, Tom Viola and Donnie Kehr fromÂ Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for ROCKERS ON BROADWAYÂ on 11/14/2017.



Donnie Kehr, Dolly Fox and Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for ROCKERS ON BROADWAYÂ on 11/14/2017.



Donnie Kehr, Sam Shipley, Happy Shipley and Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for ROCKERS ON BROADWAYÂ on 11/14/2017.



Michael Cerveris, Tom Viola and Donnie Kehr fromÂ Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for ROCKERS ON BROADWAYÂ on 11/14/2017.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Legends Live On at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY, with Michael Cerveris, Lesli Margherita & More!Â on 11/14/2017.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Inside the THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE Reunion After PartyÂ on 2/13/2018.



Alison Fraser, Tom Viola, Martha Plimpton, Howard McGillan and David Staller fromÂ Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the Gingold Theatrical Group Golden Shamrock GalaÂ on 3/18/2018.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Gingold Theatrical Group Gala Honors Martha Plimpton and Tom ViolaÂ on 3/18/2018.



Tom Viola, Glenda Testone, Danny Whitman, Robert Bartley fromÂ Photo Coverage: Stars Flip-Flop Roles at Broadway Backwards!Â on 4/3/2018.



Danny Whitman, development director,BCEFA, Mark Sendroff, Tom Viola, Executive Director BCEFA, Stuart Ross fromÂ Photo Coverage: FOREVER PLAID The Event- A Benefit For Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids at The Laurie Beechman TheatreÂ on 4/6/2018.



Tom Viola, Michael Dvorchak, Harriet Harris, Jim McLaughlin and Scott Barnes fromÂ Photo Flash: Berkshire Theatre Group Welcomes Special Guests To Opening Night Of SISTER MARY IGNATIUS and MoreÂ on 8/21/2018.



Lane Beauchamp, Valerie Lau-Kee Lai, Tom Viola, Danny Whitman and Larry Cook fromÂ Photo Coverage: Alan Cumming Presents the 2018 Fred Ebb Award!Â on 11/26/2018.



Tom Viola, Andre De Shields and Michael Pereira fromÂ Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at RattlestickÂ on 7/3/2019.



Maryann Plunkett, Tyne Daly, David Staller, Tom Viola, Jay O. Sanders and Simon Jones fromÂ Photo Coverage: Gingold Theatrical Group Celebrates Opening Night of CAESAR & CLEOPATRAÂ on 9/25/2019.



Tom Viola, David Staller and Scott Barnes fromÂ Photo Coverage: Gingold Theatrical Group Celebrates Opening Night of CAESAR & CLEOPATRAÂ on 9/25/2019.



Dr. Stewart Adelson, Hal Luftig, Tom Viola, Danny Whitman fromÂ Photo Flash: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Partnered with YES PROJECT for a BenefitÂ on 11/8/2019.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Flash: Go Inside the 16th Annual Fred Ebb Awards Virtual CeremonyÂ on 12/2/2020.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photo Coverage: Go Inside 'We Will Be Back'- A Broadway Celebration in Times Square!Â on 3/12/2021.



Danny Whitman, Tom Viola, Mitchell Bernard, Lane Beauchamp, Larry Cook fromÂ Photos: Isabella Dawis & Tidtaya Sinutoke Receive the 2022 Fred Ebb AwardÂ on 5/2/2022.



John Sefakis, Tom Viola, Lee Roy Reams, Lawrence Leritz fromÂ Photos: Celebrating Broadway's Harvey Evans At The Triad Theatre on June 22ndÂ on 6/26/2022.



Tom Viola and David Staller fromÂ Photos: CANDIDA Celebrates Opening Night Off-BroadwayÂ on 10/26/2022.



Lane Beauchamp, Valerie Lau-Kee, Danny Whitman, Mitchell S. Bernard, Tom Viola and Larry Cook fromÂ Photos: Go Inside the 2022 Fred Ebb Award CeremonyÂ on 11/30/2022.



Tom Viola fromÂ Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure ParkÂ on 6/22/2023.



Tom Viola, Denise Roberts Hurlin fromÂ Photos & Video: Fire Island Dance Festival, Hosted by Alan Cumming, Breaks Fundraising RecordÂ on 7/20/2023.



Danny Whitman, Tom Viola, Sarah Cardillo fromÂ Photos: Inside Look At Drew & Dane's 31st Annual Festivity Supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDSÂ on 11/28/2023.



Tom Viola, Denise Roberts Hurlin. Photo Credit: Elyse Mertz fromÂ Photos: Inside the 2024 Fire Island Dance FestivalÂ on 7/25/2024.



Danny Whitman and Tom Viola fromÂ Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock GalaÂ on 9/24/2024.



Lynn Ahrens and Tom Viola fromÂ Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Gala Honors Lynn Ahrens and Steven FlahertyÂ on 9/24/2024.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photos: Colman Domingo, Jane Fonda, and More at Tectonic Theater Project's GalaÂ on 10/24/2024.



Tom Viola and Staff fromÂ Photos: Colman Domingo, Jane Fonda, and More at Tectonic Theater Project's GalaÂ on 10/24/2024.



Tom Viola and Gigi Pritzker fromÂ Photos: Colman Domingo, Jane Fonda, and More at Tectonic Theater Project's GalaÂ on 10/24/2024.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photos: Inside DREW & DANE'S 32ND ANNUAL FESTIVITY Supporting Broadway CaresÂ on 12/3/2024.



Danny Whitman, Dane Levens, Drew Desky, Tom Viola fromÂ Photos: Inside DREW & DANE'S 32ND ANNUAL FESTIVITY Supporting Broadway CaresÂ on 12/3/2024.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photos: Inside ï»¿Drew & Dane's 32nd Annual Festivity Supporting Broadway CaresÂ on 12/4/2024.



Tom Viola fromÂ Photos: Cheeyang Ng & Eric Sorrels Receive the 2024 Fred Ebb AwardÂ on 12/6/2024.