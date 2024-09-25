Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala

The evening honored Broadway composing team Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty with the Golden Shamrock Award.
See photos from inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala. The evening honored Broadway composing team Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty with the Golden Shamrock Award for their tireless work as supporters of human rights and their artistic excellence in musical theater writing.
Performers for the evening included Tony Award nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe’s Café, “The Good Fight”) & Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, I Can Get it For You Wholesale), with special material by Michael Mitnick (Scotland, PA; Fly By Night).
GTG’s Golden Shamrock Award is given annually to celebrate artistic and cultural contributions to society, as inspired by Shaw’s fiercely activist humanitarianism. Previous recipients of the Golden Shamrock Award include Charles Busch, Tyne Daly, Judith Ivey, Kenneth Lonergan, Kate Mulgrew, Brian Murray, Robert Osborne, Martha Plimpton, Stephen Schwartz, Pamela Singleton, and Tom Viola.
The renowned writing team of Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty has received theater, film and music’s highest honors—the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Olivier Awards, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes and four Grammys. They serve on the Council of the Dramatists Guild of America and founded the DGF Fellows Program for Emerging Writers. In 2014 they received the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement and in 2015 they were inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
