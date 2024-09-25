News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala

The evening honored Broadway composing team Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty with the Golden Shamrock Award.

By: Sep. 25, 2024
See photos from inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala. The evening honored Broadway composing team Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty with the Golden Shamrock Award for their tireless work as supporters of human rights and their artistic excellence in musical theater writing.

Performers for the evening included Tony Award nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe’s Café, “The Good Fight”) & Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, I Can Get it For You Wholesale), with special material by Michael Mitnick (Scotland, PA; Fly By Night).

 GTG’s Golden Shamrock Award is given annually to celebrate artistic and cultural contributions to society, as inspired by Shaw’s fiercely activist humanitarianism. Previous recipients of the Golden Shamrock Award include Charles Busch, Tyne Daly, Judith Ivey, Kenneth Lonergan, Kate Mulgrew, Brian Murray, Robert Osborne, Martha Plimpton, Stephen Schwartz, Pamela Singleton, and Tom Viola.

The renowned writing team of Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty has received theater, film and music’s highest honors—the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Olivier Awards, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes and four Grammys. They serve on the Council of the Dramatists Guild of America and founded the DGF Fellows Program for Emerging Writers. In 2014 they received the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement and in 2015 they were inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Dianne Littwin and Roberta Baael

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Linda Porto

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Bruce Sloan and Douglas C. Petri

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Joan Golden

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Diane Stillwell Weinberg and Richard Weinberg

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
John Masterson and David Staller

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Richard Weinberg, Diane Stillwell Weinberg and David Staller

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Sarah-Ann Rodgers, Pamela Singleton and Kris Hall

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
WILL NUNZIATA

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Simon Jones

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Cynthia Darlow

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Roberta Ashkin and Carol Rosenberg

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Kate Ogg and Laura Buchwald

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Elizabeth Jackson

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Sam Kopel and Sari Scheer

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Tonight's Auctioneers-Bill Roland and Dan Perry

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Elizabeth Collins and Michael Collins

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Paul Katz

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Richard Weinberg, Diane Stillwell Weinberg and Mary O'Connor

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Alica Harper and Lou Buonanno

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Danny Burstein

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Ronie Reiss and Steve Brown

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
George Dvorsky and Jono Mainelli

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
George Dvorsky and Jono Mainelli

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Eugene Flinn, Joyce Flinn and Eric DiMichele

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Danny Whitman and Tom Viola

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Neil Costa and Lynn Ahrens

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Dori Bernstein, Emily Maltby, Lynn Ahrens and Sammi Cannold

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Lenore Kreitman

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Josh Rhodes and Lee Wilkins

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Robert Ottis

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Stephen Brown-Fried and Barrett Brown-Fried

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Sharon Carr

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Richard Weinberg and Galina Petking

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Hannah Kanter

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Chris McCartie and Mia Moravis

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Patricia Klausnar

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Vicki Reiss and Jacob Rand

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Eric Kapstick, Carolyn Meehan and Drew Cohen

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Roberta Ashkin, Michelle Ashkin and Wilma Siegel

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
James Fenniman and Sharon Frazier

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Garzia Monttesi and Nicholas Farnham

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Maggie Buchwald and Margaret Deutsch

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Curt Buckler and Nancy. Follender

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Maryam Rasoulzadah and Neal Rubenstein

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Eve Mayer

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala Image
Randy Alanen and Mayo Alanen








