Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park

Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park raised $1,887,014 for BC/EFA.
POPULAR
The Pleasure Park may be closed, but the extras continue! Earlier this week, neon lights and thrilling heights filled the night as nearly 200 of NYC’s sexiest dancers and special Broadway guests delighted two standing-room-only audiences at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.
This year’s Broadway Bares was a rousing twist on theme parks and raised an astounding $1,887,014. Broadway Bares is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Pleasure Park-goers perused and cruised worlds of wizardly wonder, dynamic drag, sweet confections, animal queendom and a fantastical waterpark among other tantalizing rides and attractions that gushed with LGBTQ+ pride.
Below, check out exclusive backstage portraits of this year's special guests, lead strips, top fundraisers and creative team!
Photo Credit: Roberto Araujo
Aerialists
Aerialists
Aerialists
Aléna Waters and Marty Thomas
Aléna Waters
Animal Queendom cast
Jonathan Lee, Laya Barak and Kellen Stancil
Cameron Mitchell Jackson
Christian Galvis
Davide Zongoli and Laya Barak
Davide Zongoli
Hector Juan Maisonet and Colin Cunliffe
Hector Juan Maisonet
Joanna 'Jojo' Levesque
Jonathan Burke and Jay Armstrong Johnson
Josh Daniel Green
Keely Beirne and Taylor Iman Jones
Keely Beirne, Josh Drake and Taylor Iman Jones
Kisha Carr
Laya Barak and Kellen Stancil
Maci Arms and Cameron Mitchell Jackson
Aerialists
Davide Zongoli and aerialists
Sangeetha Santhebennur
Taurean Everett, Justin Prescott, Kyle Brown, Stephen DeRosa, Nick Adams, Constantine Rousouli
Katie Thrasher
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You