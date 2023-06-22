Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park

Click Here for More on BC/EFA

The Pleasure Park may be closed, but the extras continue! Earlier this week, neon lights and thrilling heights filled the night as nearly 200 of NYC’s sexiest dancers and special Broadway guests delighted two standing-room-only audiences at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

This year’s Broadway Bares was a rousing twist on theme parks and raised an astounding $1,887,014. Broadway Bares is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Pleasure Park-goers perused and cruised worlds of wizardly wonder, dynamic drag, sweet confections, animal queendom and a fantastical waterpark among other tantalizing rides and attractions that gushed with LGBTQ+ pride.

Below, check out exclusive backstage portraits of this year's special guests, lead strips, top fundraisers and creative team!