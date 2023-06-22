Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park

Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park raised $1,887,014 for BC/EFA.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 2 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Recap the 2023 Tony Awards Photo 4 Recap the 2023 Tony Awards

BC/EFA
Click Here for More on BC/EFA

The Pleasure Park may be closed, but the extras continue! Earlier this week, neon lights and thrilling heights filled the night as nearly 200 of NYC’s sexiest dancers and special Broadway guests delighted two standing-room-only audiences at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

This year’s Broadway Bares was a rousing twist on theme parks and raised an astounding $1,887,014. Broadway Bares is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Pleasure Park-goers perused and cruised worlds of wizardly wonder, dynamic drag, sweet confections, animal queendom and a fantastical waterpark among other tantalizing rides and attractions that gushed with LGBTQ+ pride.

Below, check out exclusive backstage portraits of this year's special guests, lead strips, top fundraisers and creative team!

Photo Credit: Roberto Araujo

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Aerialists

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Aerialists

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Aerialists

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
AJ Blankenship

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Alec Varcas

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Aléna Waters and Marty Thomas

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Aléna Waters

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Animal Queendom cast

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Jonathan Lee, Laya Barak and Kellen Stancil

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Cameron Mitchell Jackson

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Chase Madigan

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Christian Galvis

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Davide Zongoli and Laya Barak

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Davide Zongoli

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Steve Bratton

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Hector Juan Maisonet and Colin Cunliffe

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Hector Juan Maisonet

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
J. Harrison Ghee

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Jamie Patterson

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Jerry Mitchell

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Jessica Vosk

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Joanna 'Jojo' Levesque

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Jonathan Burke and Jay Armstrong Johnson

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Jonathan Burke

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Josh Daniel Green

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Josh Drake

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Keely Beirne and Taylor Iman Jones

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Keely Beirne, Josh Drake and Taylor Iman Jones

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Kisha Carr

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Laya Barak and Kellen Stancil

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Maci Arms and Cameron Mitchell Jackson

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Marty Thomas

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Michael Graceffa

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Mykal Kilgore

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Nick Kenkel

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Aerialists

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Davide Zongoli and aerialists

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Sangeetha Santhebennur

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Jennifer Geller

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Taurean Everett, Justin Prescott, Kyle Brown, Stephen DeRosa, Nick Adams, Constantine Rousouli

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Katie Thrasher

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Tom Viola

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Mark Mackillop

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Hunter Bell, Troy Britton Johnson, Steven Cutts



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal Photo
Video: Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal

Watch rehearsal footage of Mykal Kilgore performing the finale of Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park!

2
BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK To Play Hammerstein Ballroom On June 18 Photo
BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK To Play Hammerstein Ballroom On June 18

Prepare for an epic, fantasy-filled adventure as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS opens the gates to Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park, this year's installment of the sexiest night on Broadway.

3
BROADWAY BETS, Broadways Official Poker Tournament, to Return in May Photo
BROADWAY BETS, Broadway's Official Poker Tournament, to Return in May

New York City theater district's beloved Sardi's restaurant will host a full house of Broadway stars, industry insiders and theater fans for the Texas Hold 'em tournament, which has been on a pandemic-induced hiatus for four years. Newcomers and aces alike will have the chance to go “all in” and win the coveted title of Broadway Bets champion. Prizes will be awarded to all players who reach the final table.

4
Photos/Video: Watch Highlights from BC/EFAs Easter Bonnet Competition Photo
Photos/Video: Watch Highlights from BC/EFA's Easter Bonnet Competition

The theater community rallied together once again with spirited skits, dynamic dance and brilliant bonnets as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ Easter Bonnet Competition returned April 24 and 25, 2023. The performances celebrated in-theater Red Bucket appeals that raised $3,601,355 for meals and medication, health care and hope for those who need them most.

More Hot Stories For You

Britney Spears Sends Her Love To ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME On Opening NightBritney Spears Sends Her Love To ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME On Opening Night
Photos: See Ryan Vasquez, Isabelle McCalla & More in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS World PremierePhotos: See Ryan Vasquez, Isabelle McCalla & More in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS World Premiere
Review Roundup: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at Encores!Review Roundup: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at Encores!
Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure ParkExclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park

Videos

Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover Video
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund  Video
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund 
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US Video
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You