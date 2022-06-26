Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Celebrating Broadway's Harvey Evans At The Triad Theatre on June 22nd

The evening was hosted by Broadway legend, Lee Roy Reams and featured performances by Tony Yazbeck, Jim Brochu, Anita Gillette, Kurt Peterson, and more.

Jun. 26, 2022  

Dancers over 40 presented a sold out one-night-only special event: A Toast to Harvey - Celebrating the Life and Career of Harvey Evans on Wednesday, June 22nd, 6 - 9PM at The Triad Theatre. The evening was hosted by Broadway legend, Lee Roy Reams and featured performances and remembrances by Jim Brochu, Anita Gillette, Kurt Peterson, Marianne Tatum, Penny Worth and Tony Yazbeck. The tribute was directed by Lawrence Leritz, producer and choreographer of The Triad Theatre's hit show Boobs! The Musical. The evening featured special remembrances from Joel Grey, Mary Jane Houdina, Terry Hohnecker and audience members. A champagne toast to Harvey was lead by host Lee Roy Reams, who sang "The Best Of Times" at the tribute's end.

Photo Credit: Cynthia Elane

 



