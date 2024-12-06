News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Cheeyang Ng & Eric Sorrels Receive the 2024 Fred Ebb Award

The Fred Ebb Award recognizes excellence in musical theatre songwriting, by a songwriter or songwriting team that has not yet achieved significant commercial success.

By: Dec. 06, 2024
The Fred Ebb Foundation has presented the twentieth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical theatre songwriters to the team of Cheeyang Ng & Eric Sorrels. See photos from inside the ceremony!

The award, named in honor of the late award-winning lyricist Fred Ebb, was presented by Debra Monk at a ceremony in the Penthouse Lounge of The Todd Haimes Theater.

The Fred Ebb Award recognizes excellence in musical theatre songwriting, by a songwriter or songwriting team that has not yet achieved significant commercial success. The award is meant to encourage and support aspiring songwriters to create new works for the musical theatre. The prize includes a $60,000 award. The Fred Ebb Foundation is funded by royalties from Mr. Ebb’s vast catalogue of work. Past winners include John Bucchino (2005); Steve Lutvak & Robert L. Freedman (2006); Peter Mills (2007); Adam Gwon (2008); Marcy Heisler & Zina Goldrich (2009); Douglas J. Cohen (2010); Jeff Blumenkrantz (2011); Sam Willmott (2012); Michael Kooman & Christopher Dimond (2013); Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen (2014); Stacey Luftig & Phillip Palmer (2015); Thomas Mizer & Curtis Moore (2016); Shaina Taub (2017); Will Reynolds & Eric Price (2018); Angela Sclafani and Benjamin Velez (2019); Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel and Michael R. Jackson (2020); Isabella Dawis & Tidtaya Sinutoke (2021); Julia Riew (2022); and Freya Catrin Smith & Jack Williams (2023).

Photo Credit: Marcus Middleton

Michael Maliakel

Michael Maliakel and Kimberly Chatterjee

Meetu Chilana

Kimberly Chatterjee

Jonathan Raviv

Janine LaManna and Stephen Flaherty

Eric Sorrels

Debra Monk

Debra Monk

Alan Cumming

Eric Sorrels

Eric Sorrels

Tom Viola

Tom Viola

Eric Sorrels

Tom Viola, Mitchell S. Bernard

The performers and winner Eric Sorrels

Sabrina Sasha

Pearl Sun




