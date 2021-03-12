Photo Coverage: Go Inside 'We Will Be Back'- A Broadway Celebration in Times Square!

Click Here for More Articles on NYC Updates

The theater community just reunited in Times Square exactly one year to the day since Broadway shut-down for "We Will Be Back," a special live pop-up experience and commemoration of Broadway's "lost year." The event aims to provide a sense of hope as the industry and city move forward from the challenges brought on by the past year, by shining a spotlight on the arts workers who suffered during the theatre's darkest hours as well as celebrating the sense of community and diversity within the arts environment that mirrors that of New York City itself.

Broadway stars Chita Rivera, Matthew Broderick, André De Shields, BD Wong, Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin, Nikki M. James, Andrea Martin, Kelvin Moon Loh, Joél Pérez, Santino Fontana, Will Chase, Ingrid Michaelson, Lillias White, Tamara Tunie, Danny Burstein, Sierra Boggess, Sahr Ngaujah, Doug Wright, Jerry Mitchell, Joel Grey, and more serve as hosts for the event featuring song, dance, costumes, musicians and more in Times Square, the heart of New York City. While the arts community has many months ahead before uniting in theatres once again, "We Will Be Back" provides the opportunity to safely and ceremoniously come together on Broadway, live and in-person, for this special one-time-only performance representing a myriad of arts and culture workers, unions, and individuals that comprise the Broadway community.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski