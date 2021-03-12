Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NYC Updates
Click Here for More Articles on NYC Updates

Photo Coverage: Go Inside 'We Will Be Back'- A Broadway Celebration in Times Square!

Special guests included Chita Rivera, Matthew Broderick, André De Shields, BD Wong and more!

Mar. 12, 2021  

The theater community just reunited in Times Square exactly one year to the day since Broadway shut-down for "We Will Be Back," a special live pop-up experience and commemoration of Broadway's "lost year." The event aims to provide a sense of hope as the industry and city move forward from the challenges brought on by the past year, by shining a spotlight on the arts workers who suffered during the theatre's darkest hours as well as celebrating the sense of community and diversity within the arts environment that mirrors that of New York City itself.

Broadway stars Chita Rivera, Matthew Broderick, André De Shields, BD Wong, Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin, Nikki M. James, Andrea Martin, Kelvin Moon Loh, Joél Pérez, Santino Fontana, Will Chase, Ingrid Michaelson, Lillias White, Tamara Tunie, Danny Burstein, Sierra Boggess, Sahr Ngaujah, Doug Wright, Jerry Mitchell, Joel Grey, and more serve as hosts for the event featuring song, dance, costumes, musicians and more in Times Square, the heart of New York City. While the arts community has many months ahead before uniting in theatres once again, "We Will Be Back" provides the opportunity to safely and ceremoniously come together on Broadway, live and in-person, for this special one-time-only performance representing a myriad of arts and culture workers, unions, and individuals that comprise the Broadway community.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald
Ben Rimalower
Ben Rimalower
Haiden Pederson
Haiden Pederson

Related Articles
VIDEO: Watch Broadway Reunite in Times Square 1 Year After the Shutdown Photo

VIDEO: Watch Broadway Reunite in Times Square 1 Year After the Shutdown

NYC Arts Institutions Seek Funding from Legislators with Revive & Rebuild Proposal Photo

NYC Arts Institutions Seek Funding from Legislators with 'Revive & Rebuild' Proposal

St. Martin on Return of Broadway- Longer-Running Shows May Be First to Come Back Photo

St. Martin on Return of Broadway- 'Longer-Running Shows May Be First to Come Back'

The Shed Announces Indoor Live Music and Comedy Series Photo

The Shed Announces Indoor Live Music and Comedy Series


From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside Atlantic Theater Company's Couple's Choice Gala
  • Photo Coverage: Ciara Renee, McKenzie Kurtz, Ryan McCartan and the Cast of FROZEN Meet the Press
  • Photo Coverage: Mary-Louise Parker, Paula Vogel and More at HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Meet & Greet
  • Photo Coverage: James Cromwell Receives Portrait at Sardi's
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of MCC's NOLLYWOOD DREAMS
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of AMERICAN BUFFALO on Broadway!