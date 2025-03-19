Video: Kelli O'Hara Performs 'She Loves Me' At MCC MISCAST 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MCC Theater recently hosted its 25th anniversary of edition Miscast, the one-night-only event featured Broadway’s hottest stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara was among this year's performers and took the stage to perform the title number from the classic musical, She Loves Me. Watch video of her performance!

Kelli has some history with She Loves Me. In 2011, she starred as Amalia Balash in a benefit performance for Roundabout Theatre Co. The event served as inspiration for the Tony-winning Broadway revival starring Laura Benanti.

The evening honored Emmy, Critics Choice, and Independent Spirit Award Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph and MCC Youth Company Alum & Artist Travis Raeburn on Monday April 7, 2025 at the Hammerstein Ballroom (311 West 34th Street).

Miscast25 featured performances by Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd, “B Positive”), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple, "Orange Is The New Black"), Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Oh, Mary!), Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!, "Search Party"), Jordan Fisher (Hadestown, Sweeney Todd), Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County, Here We Are), Andrew Rannells (The Boys in the Band, The Book of Mormon), Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Boulevard, Moana), Britton Smith (Be More Chill, To My Girls), Phillipa Soo ("Doctor Odyssey," Hamilton), Ephraim Sykes (Our Town, Ain't Too Proud), Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!, "Schmigadoon!”), Jordan Tyson (Gypsy, The Notebook), and Michael Urie (Once Upon a Mattress, "Shrinking"), and more.