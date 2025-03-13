Video: Jordan Fisher & More Take 'Defying Gravity' To New Heights at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway luminaries lit up the stage of the Gershwin Theatre on March 10, 2025, for Broadway Backwards. See video from the show as Jordan Fisher performs a soaring rendition of “Defying Gravity,” alongside Javier Ignacio, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, and the ensemble. Broadway Backwards Creator Robert Bartley served as director, writer and choreographer.

The show raised a record $1,111,788 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City. The one-night-only, annual event is produced by Broadway Cares.

By transforming show tunes into queer stories, Broadway Backwards stands as the only annual event on Broadway custom-made for the LGBTQ+ community, friends and allies.

Jenn Colella hosted the sold-out evening welcoming returning guests while ushering in a new generation of Broadway Backwards attendees. Colella led a cast of 82 performers and a 13-piece orchestra in the event’s celebratory 19th edition.

Producers: Michael Carmine Di Bianco, Ken McGee and Scott T. Stevens Music Supervisors: Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell Music Directors: Nicholas Connors and Nick Wilders Choreographers: Robert Bartley, Amanda LaMotte and Adam Roberts Production Stage Manager: Heather Hogan Casting Consultants: Mark Brandon, CSA, and Jarrett Reiche from Casting by ARC Lighting Design: Katy Atwell and Jeff Croiter Sound Design: Josh Maszle Prop Design: Jenna Snyder and Alexander Wylie Costume Designers: Kitty Cassetti, Antonio Consuegra, Alex Rockey, Matthew Torbett and Tyler Carlton “T.C.” Williams Hair and Makeup Design: Megan Burke