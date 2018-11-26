Photo Coverage: Alan Cumming Presents the 2018 Fred Ebb Award!

Nov. 26, 2018  

The Fred Ebb Foundation and Roundabout Theatre Company this week presented the fourteenth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical theatre songwriters to Will Reynolds and Eric Price.

The award, named in honor of the late award-winning lyricist Fred Ebb was presented by Tony Award-winner Alan Cumming at the ceremony, held in the Penthouse Lounge of The American Airlines Theater.

Julia Murney, Jeremy Jordan. David Hyde Pierce and more came out for the event. See photos from the evening below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

2018 Fred Ebb Awards

2018 Fred Ebb Awards

Aisha Jackson, Will Reynolds, Eric Price, Jeremy Jordan and Sara Jean Ford

Billy Stritch

Honorees Will Reynolds and Eric Price with Alan Cumming

Honorees Will Reynolds and Eric Price with Alan Cumming

Will Reynolds, Mary Testa, Michael John LaChiusa and Eric Price

Honorees Will Reynolds and Eric Price

Edward Hibbert and Sheldon Harnick

Margery Gray Harnick, Edward Hibbert and Sheldon Harnick

David Mixner, Tom Viola, Charles Busch and Danny Whitman

Lane Beauchamp, Valerie Lau-Kee Lai, Tom Viola, Danny Whitman and Larry Cook

Julia Murney and Jeff Blumenkrantz

David Hyde Pierce and Edward Hibbert

Eric Price, John Kander and Will Reynolds

Eric Price, John Kander and Will Reynolds

Sheldon Harnick and John Kander

John Kander and Alan Cumming

John Kander and Alan Cumming

John Kander and Alan Cumming

Mitchell Bernard

Mitchell Bernard

Mitchell Bernard

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming

Will Reynolds, Eric Price and Alan Cumming

Will Reynolds, Eric Price and Alan Cumming

Will Reynolds and Eric Price

      SHARE