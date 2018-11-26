Photo Coverage: Alan Cumming Presents the 2018 Fred Ebb Award!

The Fred Ebb Foundation and Roundabout Theatre Company this week presented the fourteenth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical theatre songwriters to Will Reynolds and Eric Price.

The award, named in honor of the late award-winning lyricist Fred Ebb was presented by Tony Award-winner Alan Cumming at the ceremony, held in the Penthouse Lounge of The American Airlines Theater.

Julia Murney, Jeremy Jordan. David Hyde Pierce and more came out for the event. See photos from the evening below!

Aisha Jackson, Will Reynolds, Eric Price, Jeremy Jordan and Sara Jean Ford



Billy Stritch



Honorees Will Reynolds and Eric Price with Alan Cumming



Will Reynolds, Mary Testa, Michael John LaChiusa and Eric Price



Honorees Will Reynolds and Eric Price



Edward Hibbert and Sheldon Harnick



Margery Gray Harnick, Edward Hibbert and Sheldon Harnick



David Mixner, Tom Viola, Charles Busch and Danny Whitman



Lane Beauchamp, Valerie Lau-Kee Lai, Tom Viola, Danny Whitman and Larry Cook



Julia Murney and Jeff Blumenkrantz



David Hyde Pierce and Edward Hibbert



Eric Price, John Kander and Will Reynolds



Sheldon Harnick and John Kander



John Kander and Alan Cumming



Mitchell Bernard



Alan Cumming



Will Reynolds, Eric Price and Alan Cumming



Will Reynolds and Eric Price