Photo Coverage: Alan Cumming Presents the 2018 Fred Ebb Award!

The Fred Ebb Foundation and Roundabout Theatre Company this week presented the fourteenth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical theatre songwriters to Will Reynolds and Eric Price.
The award, named in honor of the late award-winning lyricist Fred Ebb was presented by Tony Award-winner Alan Cumming at the ceremony, held in the Penthouse Lounge of The American Airlines Theater.
Julia Murney, Jeremy Jordan. David Hyde Pierce and more came out for the event. See photos from the evening below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Aisha Jackson, Will Reynolds, Eric Price, Jeremy Jordan and Sara Jean Ford
Honorees Will Reynolds and Eric Price with Alan Cumming
Will Reynolds, Mary Testa, Michael John LaChiusa and Eric Price
Honorees Will Reynolds and Eric Price
Edward Hibbert and Sheldon Harnick
Margery Gray Harnick, Edward Hibbert and Sheldon Harnick
David Mixner, Tom Viola, Charles Busch and Danny Whitman
Lane Beauchamp, Valerie Lau-Kee Lai, Tom Viola, Danny Whitman and Larry Cook
Julia Murney and Jeff Blumenkrantz
David Hyde Pierce and Edward Hibbert
Eric Price, John Kander and Will Reynolds
Sheldon Harnick and John Kander
Will Reynolds, Eric Price and Alan Cumming
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy