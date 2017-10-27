Photo Flash: Laura Osnes, Nikki M. James, and More Turn Out to Announce New Broadway Cares Partnership

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has announced a partnership with the fashion line La Perla. This weekend, from October 27-29, La Perla will donate a percentage of all North America La Perla store sales to BC/EFA.

The partnership was announced at a reception in the La Perla store in Chicago by the stars of Chicago's production of Hamilton: Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Gregory Trecco (Aaron Burr), Montego Glover (Angelica Schuyler), Ari Afsar (Eliza Schuyler Hamilton), and Aubin Wise (Peggy Schuyler).

On Thursday, October 28, a second reception was held in the New York La Perla store, hosted by Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Osnes, Nikki M. James, and Daniel Reichard.

Broadway Cares funds the social service work of The Actor's Fund, and awards grants to over 400 AIDS service organizations in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.BroadwayCares.org.

Related Articles