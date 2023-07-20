Photos & Video: Fire Island Dance Festival, Hosted by Alan Cumming, Breaks Fundraising Record

A night of dance and philanthropy.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Life’s gorgeous expanse was at the forefront of this year’s Fire Island Dance Festival, expressed through stunning dance and stories, all enhanced by the power of nature as it played out on the scenic backdrop of the waters of the Great South Bay.
The longest-running charitable and cultural event in Fire Island Pines raised a record $700,572 for Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

See photos and video below!

The festival, held July 14-16, 2023, helps ensure those across the country living with HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses have access to lifesaving medications, counseling, healthy meals, housing and emergency assistance.

Star of stage and screen Alan Cumming, who also serves as on the Broadway Cares Board of Trustees, hosted the festival’s three performances with effortless charm, sharing witty stories and two delightful musical numbers.

This year’s captivating performances included six world premieres by choreographers Raja Feather Kelly, Alec Knight, Jonathan Lee, Ray Mercer, Paul McGill and Skyla Schreter, featuring a solo, pas de deux, trio and three ensemble pieces.
 

Photo credit: Nina-Wurtzel

Choreography by Ray-Mercer
Choreography by Ray-Mercer

Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming

Choreography by Skyla Schreter
Choreography by Skyla Schreter

Ahmad Joudeh
Ahmad Joudeh

Derek Dunn, Shale Wagman
Derek Dunn, Shale Wagman

Taylor Stanley
Taylor Stanley

Choreography by Jonathan Lee
Choreography by Jonathan Lee

House of Brick Excerpt with Serpent Feet
House of Brick Excerpt with Serpent Feet

Choreography by Paul McGill
Choreography by Paul McGill

Parsons Dance
Parsons Dance

Parsons Dance
Parsons Dance

Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming

Tom Viola, Denise Roberts Hurlin
Tom Viola, Denise Roberts Hurlin

Masterz at Work Dance Family
Masterz at Work Dance Family

Full Cast
Full Cast






