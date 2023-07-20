Photos & Video: Fire Island Dance Festival, Hosted by Alan Cumming, Breaks Fundraising Record

Life’s gorgeous expanse was at the forefront of this year’s Fire Island Dance Festival, expressed through stunning dance and stories, all enhanced by the power of nature as it played out on the scenic backdrop of the waters of the Great South Bay.

The longest-running charitable and cultural event in Fire Island Pines raised a record $700,572 for Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

See photos and video below!

The festival, held July 14-16, 2023, helps ensure those across the country living with HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses have access to lifesaving medications, counseling, healthy meals, housing and emergency assistance.

Star of stage and screen Alan Cumming, who also serves as on the Broadway Cares Board of Trustees, hosted the festival’s three performances with effortless charm, sharing witty stories and two delightful musical numbers.

This year’s captivating performances included six world premieres by choreographers Raja Feather Kelly, Alec Knight, Jonathan Lee, Ray Mercer, Paul McGill and Skyla Schreter, featuring a solo, pas de deux, trio and three ensemble pieces.





