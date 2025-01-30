Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Backwards will return in March, featuring a lineup of Broadway stars taking on beloved songs in the Broadway canon and transforming them into queer anthems and love ballads. The performance will take place on Monday, March 10, 2025 at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre.

Tickets go on sale today for this one-night-only event produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefiting Broadway Cares and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City. Prices start at $100.

By transforming show tunes into queer stories, Broadway Backwards stands as the only annual event on Broadway custom-made for the LGBTQ+ community, friends and allies. This elevated evening showcases performances by celebrated legends and rising stars, bringing to life the stories audiences long to see onstage in fresh, unexpected and deeply moving ways.

VIP tickets include premium seats and a special post-show reception with the cast. A limited number of “Backstage & Beyond” ticket packages also are available, which include the opportunity to see the dress-tech rehearsal, exclusive backstage access, a meet-and-greet with some of the stars of Broadway Backwards, premium seats for the show and more.

This year's special guest performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Creator Robert Bartley will return to direct and choreograph the show. He will be joined by Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisors, Nicholas Connors and Nick Wilders as music directors, and Chris Gurr as associate music director. Amanda LaMotte joins as choreographer, and Adam Roberts will return as choreographer and associate director. ARC's Mark Brandon, CSA, and Jarrett Reiche join as casting consultants.

Last year's empowering edition raised a record $917,651. The 101-person cast featured a bevy of beloved Broadway stars, including Shoshana Bean, Julie Benko,Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Jordan Fisher, Alex Newell and more, backed by a live orchestra.

What began as a small, grassroots concert performed at The Center in 2006 quickly grew into a highly anticipated event presented in Broadway's best theaters. In its 18 editions, Broadway Backwards has raised more than $7.9 million for Broadway Cares and The Center.

About Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.