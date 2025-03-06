Norm Lewis, André De Shields, & More Nominated for 2025 MAC Awards - See the Full List

The awards presentation and show will take place on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 7:00 pm, at Peter Norton Symphony Space.
The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) has revealed the 39th Annual MAC Awards. The awards presentation and show will take place on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 7:00 pm, at Peter Norton Symphony Space at 2537 Broadway at 95th Street in New York City.
The MAC Awards will honor excellence in NYC nightlife during the 2024 calendar year. In addition to live musical performances at the show, competitive awards will be presented in multiple categories to performers, songwriters, directors, musical directors, piano bar performers, behind-the-scenes technical experts, and more, as well as the presentation of special honoree awards.
The envelopes will be opened and the winners will be announced live at the MAC Awards show. At the event, MAC will present a Lifetime Achievement Award to theater and cabaret legend CHARLES BUSCH. Tickets are available here.
The MAC Awards show is produced by JULIE MILLER and directed by AMY WOLK. The musical director and leader of the MAC Awards Band will be JOHN BRONSTON.
AMY BETH WILLIAMS
In Reverse
Don't Tell Mama
JOSEPHINE SANGES
How My Heart Sings
Pangea, Hewitt/Woodmere Public Library
MARGARET CURRY
The Space In-Between
The Laurie Beechman Theatre, The Green Room 42
NATASHA CASTILLO
That’s My Music: Growing Up with the Carpenters
Don’t Tell Mama
SARAH CARSON
Strange Magic - A Musical Journey Through the Unconscious Mind
Don't Tell Mama
SUSAN MACK
No More Blues, The Susan Mack Quintet
Birdland, Jazz on Main, Maureen’s Jazz Cellar
CHRISTOPHER CASWELL
Listen to My Heart
The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Arts Project of Cherry Grove
RIAN KEATING
Songs from My Trunk
Don’t Tell Mama
TIM CONNELL
Tis the Season, It’s the Joy in Your Heart
The Green Room 42, Pangea
WOODY REGAN
From There to Here
Don’t Tell Mama
CAROLE J. BUFFORD
You Don’t Own Me, Come Together, Yuletide Carole
54 Below, Birdland
MARIEANN MERINGOLO
The Birthday Show: Vintage 1964, 25 Years of Musical Magic, In the Spirit 2024
The Green Room 42, Chelsea Table + Stage
NICOLE ZURAITIS
Birdland
TANYA MOBERLY
Standards
Don’t Tell Mama
ARI AXELROD
A Place for Us, Self-Portrait
Birdland, Bay Street Theater
CRAIG POMRANZ
Berlin to Dylan to Simon and Garfunkel: It’s All Kosher
Don’t Tell Mama, The Gardenia
CRAIG RUBANO
Take the Moment
The Laurie Beechman Theatre, UU Congregation of Monmouth County
KIM DAVID SMITH
Kim Sings Kylie (You Hear it and You Know), More Mostly Marlene, A Wery Weimar Christmas, Death of Classical’s “Tiergarten”
Bard Spiegeltent, Post Office Ptown, Club Cumming, Great Hall at St Mary’s Church, Joe’s Pub
Various
Post Office PTown, 54 Below, Davenport’s, Crooners
AVERY NUSBAUM
It’s A Girl
Don’t Tell Mama
JENN BORNSTEIN
Diary of a Pizza Bagel’s Daughter
Don’t Tell Mama
LaRAISHA DiEVELYN DIONNE
Journey to the Center
Don’t Tell Mama
SHEREE SANO
Tension and Release – The Cole Porter I Know and Love
Salmagundi Art Room, Winchester Garden, The Ellington Room
M. CAN YASAR
Turkish Rhapsody
Don’t Tell Mama
MATTHEW MARTIN WARD
What I Love
Don’t Tell Mama
MICHAEL RIDER
This ‘Ol House: Stories of a City Bear, Country Queen
Chelsea Table + Stage, The Green Room 42
ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY
Finding Beauty
54 Below
ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY AND LIZ CALLAWAY
NY State of Mind
54 Below
BETH LEAVEL
Beth Leavel, Beth Leavel Sings Sondheim
54 Below
BILLY STRITCH
Birdland
GABRIELLE STRAVELLI
Birdland
NORM LEWIS
Summertime, The Best of Christmas
54 Below
SALLY MAYES
Now and Then
The Green Room 42
ADAM PASCAL AND ANTHONY RAPP
Celebrating Friendship and History
54 Below
ANDRE DESHIELDS
André DeShields Celebrates The 40th Anniversary of Harlem Nocturne
54 Below
JENNIFER HOLLIDAY
An Intimate Evening
Red Eye NY, Catalina Jazz Club, Café Carlyle
TONY DANZA
Standards and Stories
54 Below
CHEO BOURNE
The Bucket List
Don’t Tell Mama
KIKI BALL-CHANGE
Hoe Down!
Red Eye NY, Joe’s Pub, Crown and Anchor
Love And Let Die: Confessions of a Bond Girl
Don’t Tell Mama
VARLA JEAN MERMAN
The Errors Tour
Red Eye NY, Crown and Anchor
AMY WOLK
Amy Has Some Things To Wolk On
Don’t Tell Mama
BECCA KIDWELL
If You Hadn’t But You Did: songs of love, sex, and murder
Don’t Tell Mama, Club Café Boston
LENA MOY-BORGEN
A Very Jewish Christmas Story
Don’t Tell Mama
LILA DAY
More of the Same
Pangea, Don’t Tell Mama
ERIC COMSTOCK AND BARBARA FASANO
Birdland
KAREN MACK AND ELLIOT ROTH
Twofer Tuesday, Live at The Sands, Elliot & Karen's 3rd Ever Holiday Thing
Pangea, Crown and Anchor, The Triad
SETH SIKES AND NICOLAS KING
The New Belters Sing MGM
Mansion at Saratoga, The Red Room, 54 Below
FIND THE ROAD - A JOHN M. COOK ANTHOLOGY
Created and written by John M. Cook
Don’t Tell Mama
HOLIDAY REGARDS
Created and written by Michael Colby
Urban Stages
JOE ICONIS AND FAMILY
Created, written, and directed by Joe Iconis
54 Below, The Laurie Beechman Theatre
THE AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY SERIES
Created, produced, and hosted by Linda Amiel Burns
Don’t Tell Mama
JIM CARUSO’S CAST PARTY
Created, produced, and hosted by Jim Caruso
Birdland
THE LINEUP
Created and hosted by Susie Mosher, produced by Hope Royaltey
Birdland
SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED
Created by Phil Geoffrey Bond, produced by Lucia Spina and Rob Maitner
54 Below
SPOTLIGHT ON YOU OPEN MIC
Produced and hosted by Natasha Castillo, co-created with John Koprowski
53 Above
GOLDIE DVER
Sneak Peek
Don’t Tell Mama
JIM CARUSO
Cast Party
Birdland
SUSIE MOSHER
The Lineup
Birdland
CAROLYN MONTGOMERY
GirlSINGER, A Celebration of Rosemary Clooney
Birdland, 54 Below
DEBORAH ZECHER AND JOSHUA ZECHER-ROSS
Family Matters: A Celebration of all Things Rodgers, Rodgers, and Guettel (Richard, Mary, and Adam)
Don’t Tell Mama
GOLDIE DVER
What A Man! Goldie Dver Sings Anthony Newley
Don’t Tell Mama, Salmagundi Club
KATI NEIHEISEL
London by Night (Julie London)
Pangea
RENEE KATZ
Renee Katz Sings Irving Berlin: Lost in His Arms
Don’t Tell Mama
DON’T CRY FOR ME - MY YESHIVA
Written, produced, and performed by Joe Fox, directed by Lennie Watts, musical direction by Dan Furman
Don’t Tell Mama
GRAND HOTEL: THE 35TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION
Produced by Walter Willison, musical director Alex Rybeck
54 Below
JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA
Created and written by Joe Iconis, produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, directed by John Simpkins
54 Below
MAMA’S NEXT BIG ACT
Produced by Don’t Tell Mama and Lennie Watts, created by Lennie Watts, musical direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka
Don’t Tell Mama
BARRY KLEINBORT
Lorna Dallas/Snapshots (Chelsea Table + Stage), Karen Mason/Just in Styne (Birdland), Jason Henderson/Getting to Noël You (Don’t Tell Mama) Jeff Harnar (54 Below, Birdland), Ann Kittredge/Romantic Notions (Chelsea Table + Stage)
JEFF HARNAR
Craig Rubano/Take the Moment (The Laurie Beechman Theatre), Celia Berk/A Dream and a Song (54 Below), Renee Katz/Lost in His Arms (Don’t Tell Mama), Josephine Sanges/How My Heart Sings (Pangea), Richard Holbrook/Twenty+Four in 2024 (54 Below)
LENNIE WATTS
Sarah Carson/ Strange Magic - A Musical Journey Through the Unconscious Mind (Don’t Tell Mama); M. Can Yasar/Turkish Rhapsody (Don’t Tell Mama); Deborah Zecher and Joshua Zecher-Ross/Family Matters: A Celebration of All Things Rodgers, Rodgers, and Guettel (Richard, Mary, and Adam) (Don’t Tell Mama); Shannon Daley/Love and Let Die: Confessions of a Bond Girl (Don’t Tell Mama); Joe Fox/Don’t Cry for Me - My Yeshiva (Don’t Tell Mama)
LINA KOUTRAKOS
Margaret Curry/The Space In-Between (The Laurie Beechman Theatre, The Green Room 42), Kati Neiheisel/London By Night (Pangea), Susan Mack/No More Blues (Birdland), Marieann Meringolo/The Birthday Show, Vintage 1964 (The Green Room 42), Dawn Derow/Woman’s Work (The Cutting Room)
TANYA MOBERLY
Amy Beth Williams/In Reverse (Don’t Tell Mama), Marnie Klar/Karen Carpenter Covers (Don’t Tell Mama), Woody Regan/From There to Here (Don’t Tell Mama), Rian Keating/Songs from My Trunk (Don’t Tell Mama), Dan Thaler/These are the Days (Don’t Tell Mama)
BILLY STRITCH
Jim Caruso’s Cast Party (Birdland), Gabrielle Stravelli (Birdland), David Marino (Birdland), Tribute to Fred Ebb (Birdland)
DARNELL WHITE
BoyOnBillBoard (54 Below), Melba Moore/To Broadway with Love (54 Below), Diva LaMarr, Darnell White/Just the Two Of Us (Pangea), Michael Ray Fisher Does Marilyn Maye (54 Below), The Garfunkles (Café Carlyle)
GREGORY TOROIAN
Margaret Curry/The Space In-Between (The Laurie Beechman Theatre, The Green Room 42), Kati Neiheisel/London By Night (Pangea), Maria Corsaro and Leslie Vincent/An Evening of Jazz (Don’t Tell Mama), Debra Ta and Gregory Toroian/Reservations for Two (Don’t Tell Mama)
TEDD FIRTH
Susan Mack/No More Blues (Birdland), Carolyn Montgomery/Girl Singer (54 Below), Melissa Errico/A Manhattan Valentine (Birdland), Marilyn Maye/By Request (54 Below), Sally Mayes/Now and Then (The Green Room 42)
TRACY STARK
Kim David Smith/Various (Joe’s Pub, Club Cumming), Brenda Braxton/Stars Tonight! (54 Below), Meg Flather/The Brick Room Tour (Don’t Tell Mama), Can Yasar/Turkish Rhapsody (Don’t Tell Mama), Jeanne McDonald live at the Eldred Preserve (The Eldred Preserve)
ADAM DeCARLO
Deborah Zecher & Joshua Zecher-Ross/Family Matters (Don't Tell Mama); Meg Flather/The Brick Room Tour (Don't Tell Mama); Claudine Cassan-Jellison/Memory Laps (Don't Tell Mama); Sarah Carson/ Strange Magic - A Musical Journey Through the Unconscious Mind (Don't Tell Mama); Marjorie Sanua's Secrets of Life (Don't Tell Mama); Shannon Daley/Love and Let Die (Don't Tell Mama)
AMANDA RAYMOND/ BECKY MORRIS
Marilyn Maye/By Request (54 Below); The Callaways/New York State of Mind (54 Below); Lee Roy Reams/Uncensored! (54 Below); Grand Hotel Cast Reunion Concert (54 Below)
GIAN DiCOSTANZO
Fidelity Theatricals/Selections from Hair (Don’t Tell Mama); Joe Fox/Don’t Cry For Me, My Yeshiva (Don’t Tell Mama); Eden Casteel/Kahn Artist (Don’t Tell Mama); Jay Daniels/Jay Walking (Don’t Tell Mama); Hope Levy/The Connie Converse Universe (Don’t Tell Mama)
KELLY WOHLFORD
Lost in his Arms: Renee Katz Sings Irving Berlin (Don’t Tell Mama); Andrea Marcovicci/Beyond Compare (Don’t Tell Mama); American Popular Songbook Society (Don’t Tell Mama); Yael Rasooly and Daniel Rein/Hymn to Love-A Cabaret with Piaf (Don’t Tell Mama); Goldie Dver/What a Man! - The Songs of Anthony Newley (Don’t Tell Mama)
SHERIDAN GLOVER
Leslie Carrara-Rudolph/Moonlight Madness (The Green Room 42); Reeve Carney Performs the Music of Prince (The Green Room 42); Ava Nicole Francis/The Dream That I See (The Green Room 42); Madeline Dalton/Swingin' with Sara (The Green Room 42); Natalie Joy Johnson/Songs from the Bunker (The Green Room 42)
DON KELLY, drums/percussion
Can Yaser/Turkish Rhapsody (Don’t Tell Mama); Eve Eaton/Back to Billy (Don’t Tell Mama); Marnie Klar/Karen Carpenter Covers (Don’t Tell Mama); Natasha Castillo/Growing Up with the Carpenters (Don’t Tell Mama); Sarah Carson/ Strange Magic - A Musical Journey Through the Unconscious Mind (Don’t Tell Mama)
MATT SCHARFGLASS, bass
Can Yasar/A Turkish Rhapsody (Don’t Tell Mama); Carolyn Montgomery/girlSINGER, A Celebration of Rosemary Clooney (54 Below); Jenn Bornstein/Diary of a Pizza Bagel's Daughter (Don’t Tell Mama); Marnie Klar/Karen Carpenter Covers (Don’t Tell Mama); Tanya Moberly/I Love NY Songwriters (Don’t Tell Mama)
RITT HENN, bass
Amanda McBroom/Wintersong (Birdland); Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway/NY State of Mind (54 Below); Jeff Harnar/It’s Delovely (Birdland); Renee Katz/ Lost in His Arms (Don’t Tell Mama); Tanya Moberly/Standards (Don’t Tell Mama)
SKIP WARD, bass
Brenda Braxton/Stars Tonight! (54 Below); Kati Neiheisel/London by Night (Pangea); Leslie Vincent and Maria Corsaro/An Evening of Jazz with Leslie Vincent and Maria Corsaro (Don’t Tell Mama); Margaret Curry/The Space In-Between (The Laurie Beechman Theatre); Michael Rider/This ‘Ol House: Stories of a City Bear, Country Queen (Chelsea Table + Stage)
ANDRE JORDAN
Don’t Tell Mama
ANNA ANDERSON
Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s
ELAINE BRIER
Don’t Tell Mama
JENNIFER PACE
Brandy’s
JON SATROM
Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s
TARA MARTINEZ
Don’t Tell Mama
ALANA DIAZ
Stonewall, The Duplex
MARIA GENTILE
The Duplex, Stonewall
MILES WHITTAKER
Stonewall
SUSAN CAMPANARO
Stonewall
ALEXANDRA FREDERICK
The Townhouse, Don’t Tell Mama, Da Marino
BILL ZEFFIRO
Le Rivage, Tudor City Steakhouse, Da Marino
GERRY DEIFFENBACH
Don’t Tell Mama
JOE REGAN
Don’t Tell Mama
NATE BUCCIERI
Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s
WILL TN HALL
Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s
BRANDON JAMES GWINN
Marie’s Crisis
DAN PARDO
Stonewall
DARNELL WHITE
The Nines, Soho Grand Club Room
KENNEY GREEN-TILFORD
Marie’s Crisis
ABOUT LOVE
Music and Lyrics by Bob Levy
BETTER PLACE
Music and Lyrics by Tracy Stark
BIG DREAMS
Music by Teresa Eggertsen Cooke, Lyrics by Andy Jackson
LITTLE DID I KNOW
Music and Lyrics by Ava Nicole Frances
LOOKING BACK
Music by Michael Leonard, Lyrics by Jane Scheckter and Roger Schore
THE MOON IS A KITE
Music and Lyrics by Ann Hampton Callaway
WAIT
Music and Lyrics by Drew Fornarola
THE BAGEL’S IN MY SOUL
Music and Lyrics by Daniel Cainer
LUV SCHMUV
Music by David Alpher, Lyrics by Jennie Litt
OL’ SANTA FELL IN LOVE WITH A HOT KNISH
Music and Lyrics by John A. Todras
SHE LIKES ME
Music by Tom Toce, Lyrics by Bob Levy and Tom Toce
SOMEONE WHO CAN STAND YOU
Music and Lyrics by John Forster
THE TEACHERS I REMEMBER
Music by Matthew Martin Ward, Lyrics by Peter Napolitano
BOB LEVY
All About Love: The Dane Vannatter Recordings Volume II
D.C. ANDERSON
Believe, Breathe and Sing
KAREN MACK
Catch & Keep
RICK BOGART
Rick Bogart Sings Mr. Paganini
SHEREE SANO
Tension and Release – The Cole Porter I Know and Love
JANE SCHECKTER
I’ll Take Romance
NATALIE DOUGLAS
Back to the Garden
ROSEMARY LOAR
Curaçāo Vagabundo – Vagabond Heart
TANYA MOBERLY
I Love New York Songwriters
VARIOUS ARTISTS
Chip Deffaa's Rare and Unrecorded Irving Berlin Songs
