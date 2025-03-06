Norm Lewis, André De Shields, & More Nominated for 2025 MAC Awards - See the Full List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) has revealed the 39th Annual MAC Awards. The awards presentation and show will take place on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 7:00 pm, at Peter Norton Symphony Space at 2537 Broadway at 95th Street in New York City.

The MAC Awards will honor excellence in NYC nightlife during the 2024 calendar year. In addition to live musical performances at the show, competitive awards will be presented in multiple categories to performers, songwriters, directors, musical directors, piano bar performers, behind-the-scenes technical experts, and more, as well as the presentation of special honoree awards.

The envelopes will be opened and the winners will be announced live at the MAC Awards show. At the event, MAC will present a Lifetime Achievement Award to theater and cabaret legend CHARLES BUSCH. Tickets are available here.

The MAC Awards show is produced by JULIE MILLER and directed by AMY WOLK. The musical director and leader of the MAC Awards Band will be JOHN BRONSTON.

THE 2025 MAC AWARD NOMINEES ARE:

FEMALE VOCALIST

AMY BETH WILLIAMS

In Reverse

Don't Tell Mama

JOSEPHINE SANGES

How My Heart Sings

Pangea, Hewitt/Woodmere Public Library

MARGARET CURRY

The Space In-Between

The Laurie Beechman Theatre, The Green Room 42

NATASHA CASTILLO

That’s My Music: Growing Up with the Carpenters

Don’t Tell Mama

SARAH CARSON

Strange Magic - A Musical Journey Through the Unconscious Mind

Don't Tell Mama

SUSAN MACK

No More Blues, The Susan Mack Quintet

Birdland, Jazz on Main, Maureen’s Jazz Cellar

MALE VOCALIST

CHRISTOPHER CASWELL

Listen to My Heart

The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Arts Project of Cherry Grove

RIAN KEATING

Songs from My Trunk

Don’t Tell Mama

TIM CONNELL

Tis the Season, It’s the Joy in Your Heart

The Green Room 42, Pangea

WOODY REGAN

From There to Here

Don’t Tell Mama

MAJOR ARTIST – FEMALE

CAROLE J. BUFFORD

You Don’t Own Me, Come Together, Yuletide Carole

54 Below, Birdland

MARIEANN MERINGOLO

The Birthday Show: Vintage 1964, 25 Years of Musical Magic, In the Spirit 2024

The Green Room 42, Chelsea Table + Stage

NICOLE ZURAITIS

Birdland

TANYA MOBERLY

Standards

Don’t Tell Mama

MAJOR ARTIST – MALE

ARI AXELROD

A Place for Us, Self-Portrait

Birdland, Bay Street Theater

CRAIG POMRANZ

Berlin to Dylan to Simon and Garfunkel: It’s All Kosher

Don’t Tell Mama, The Gardenia

CRAIG RUBANO

Take the Moment

The Laurie Beechman Theatre, UU Congregation of Monmouth County

KIM DAVID SMITH

Kim Sings Kylie (You Hear it and You Know), More Mostly Marlene, A Wery Weimar Christmas, Death of Classical’s “Tiergarten”

Bard Spiegeltent, Post Office Ptown, Club Cumming, Great Hall at St Mary’s Church, Joe’s Pub

NICOLAS KING

Various

Post Office PTown, 54 Below, Davenport’s, Crooners

NEW YORK DEBUT – FEMALE

AVERY NUSBAUM

It’s A Girl

Don’t Tell Mama

JENN BORNSTEIN

Diary of a Pizza Bagel’s Daughter

Don’t Tell Mama

LaRAISHA DiEVELYN DIONNE

Journey to the Center

Don’t Tell Mama

SHEREE SANO

Tension and Release – The Cole Porter I Know and Love

Salmagundi Art Room, Winchester Garden, The Ellington Room

NEW YORK DEBUT – MALE

M. CAN YASAR

Turkish Rhapsody

Don’t Tell Mama

MATTHEW MARTIN WARD

What I Love

Don’t Tell Mama

MICHAEL RIDER

This ‘Ol House: Stories of a City Bear, Country Queen

Chelsea Table + Stage, The Green Room 42

CELEBRITY ARTIST

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY

Finding Beauty

54 Below

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY AND LIZ CALLAWAY

NY State of Mind

54 Below

BETH LEAVEL

Beth Leavel, Beth Leavel Sings Sondheim

54 Below

BILLY STRITCH

Birdland

GABRIELLE STRAVELLI

Birdland

NORM LEWIS

Summertime, The Best of Christmas

54 Below

SALLY MAYES

Now and Then

The Green Room 42

ICON

ADAM PASCAL AND ANTHONY RAPP

Celebrating Friendship and History

54 Below

ANDRE DESHIELDS

André DeShields Celebrates The 40th Anniversary of Harlem Nocturne

54 Below

JENNIFER HOLLIDAY

An Intimate Evening

Red Eye NY, Catalina Jazz Club, Café Carlyle

TONY DANZA

Standards and Stories

54 Below

IMPERSONATION/CHARACTERIZATION/DRAG ARTIST

CHEO BOURNE

The Bucket List

Don’t Tell Mama

KIKI BALL-CHANGE

Hoe Down!

Red Eye NY, Joe’s Pub, Crown and Anchor

SHANNON DALEY

Love And Let Die: Confessions of a Bond Girl

Don’t Tell Mama

VARLA JEAN MERMAN

The Errors Tour

Red Eye NY, Crown and Anchor

MUSICAL COMEDY PERFORMER

AMY WOLK

Amy Has Some Things To Wolk On

Don’t Tell Mama

BECCA KIDWELL

If You Hadn’t But You Did: songs of love, sex, and murder

Don’t Tell Mama, Club Café Boston

LENA MOY-BORGEN

A Very Jewish Christmas Story

Don’t Tell Mama

LILA DAY

More of the Same

Pangea, Don’t Tell Mama

DUO/GROUP

ERIC COMSTOCK AND BARBARA FASANO

Birdland

KAREN MACK AND ELLIOT ROTH

Twofer Tuesday, Live at The Sands, Elliot & Karen's 3rd Ever Holiday Thing

Pangea, Crown and Anchor, The Triad

SETH SIKES AND NICOLAS KING

The New Belters Sing MGM

Mansion at Saratoga, The Red Room, 54 Below

REVUE

FIND THE ROAD - A JOHN M. COOK ANTHOLOGY

Created and written by John M. Cook

Don’t Tell Mama

HOLIDAY REGARDS

Created and written by Michael Colby

Urban Stages

JOE ICONIS AND FAMILY

Created, written, and directed by Joe Iconis

54 Below, The Laurie Beechman Theatre

RECURRING SERIES

THE AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY SERIES

Created, produced, and hosted by Linda Amiel Burns

Don’t Tell Mama

JIM CARUSO’S CAST PARTY

Created, produced, and hosted by Jim Caruso

Birdland

THE LINEUP

Created and hosted by Susie Mosher, produced by Hope Royaltey

Birdland

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED

Created by Phil Geoffrey Bond, produced by Lucia Spina and Rob Maitner

54 Below

SPOTLIGHT ON YOU OPEN MIC

Produced and hosted by Natasha Castillo, co-created with John Koprowski

53 Above

EMCEE

GOLDIE DVER

Sneak Peek

Don’t Tell Mama

JIM CARUSO

Cast Party

Birdland

SUSIE MOSHER

The Lineup

Birdland

TRIBUTE SHOW

CAROLYN MONTGOMERY

GirlSINGER, A Celebration of Rosemary Clooney

Birdland, 54 Below

DEBORAH ZECHER AND JOSHUA ZECHER-ROSS

Family Matters: A Celebration of all Things Rodgers, Rodgers, and Guettel (Richard, Mary, and Adam)

Don’t Tell Mama

GOLDIE DVER

What A Man! Goldie Dver Sings Anthony Newley

Don’t Tell Mama, Salmagundi Club

KATI NEIHEISEL

London by Night (Julie London)

Pangea

RENEE KATZ

Renee Katz Sings Irving Berlin: Lost in His Arms

Don’t Tell Mama

SPECIAL PRODUCTION

DON’T CRY FOR ME - MY YESHIVA

Written, produced, and performed by Joe Fox, directed by Lennie Watts, musical direction by Dan Furman

Don’t Tell Mama

GRAND HOTEL: THE 35TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION

Produced by Walter Willison, musical director Alex Rybeck

54 Below

JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA

Created and written by Joe Iconis, produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, directed by John Simpkins

54 Below

MAMA’S NEXT BIG ACT

Produced by Don’t Tell Mama and Lennie Watts, created by Lennie Watts, musical direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka

Don’t Tell Mama

DIRECTOR

BARRY KLEINBORT

Lorna Dallas/Snapshots (Chelsea Table + Stage), Karen Mason/Just in Styne (Birdland), Jason Henderson/Getting to Noël You (Don’t Tell Mama) Jeff Harnar (54 Below, Birdland), Ann Kittredge/Romantic Notions (Chelsea Table + Stage)

JEFF HARNAR

Craig Rubano/Take the Moment (The Laurie Beechman Theatre), Celia Berk/A Dream and a Song (54 Below), Renee Katz/Lost in His Arms (Don’t Tell Mama), Josephine Sanges/How My Heart Sings (Pangea), Richard Holbrook/Twenty+Four in 2024 (54 Below)

LENNIE WATTS

Sarah Carson/ Strange Magic - A Musical Journey Through the Unconscious Mind (Don’t Tell Mama); M. Can Yasar/Turkish Rhapsody (Don’t Tell Mama); Deborah Zecher and Joshua Zecher-Ross/Family Matters: A Celebration of All Things Rodgers, Rodgers, and Guettel (Richard, Mary, and Adam) (Don’t Tell Mama); Shannon Daley/Love and Let Die: Confessions of a Bond Girl (Don’t Tell Mama); Joe Fox/Don’t Cry for Me - My Yeshiva (Don’t Tell Mama)

LINA KOUTRAKOS

Margaret Curry/The Space In-Between (The Laurie Beechman Theatre, The Green Room 42), Kati Neiheisel/London By Night (Pangea), Susan Mack/No More Blues (Birdland), Marieann Meringolo/The Birthday Show, Vintage 1964 (The Green Room 42), Dawn Derow/Woman’s Work (The Cutting Room)

TANYA MOBERLY

Amy Beth Williams/In Reverse (Don’t Tell Mama), Marnie Klar/Karen Carpenter Covers (Don’t Tell Mama), Woody Regan/From There to Here (Don’t Tell Mama), Rian Keating/Songs from My Trunk (Don’t Tell Mama), Dan Thaler/These are the Days (Don’t Tell Mama)

MUSICAL DIRECTOR

BILLY STRITCH

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party (Birdland), Gabrielle Stravelli (Birdland), David Marino (Birdland), Tribute to Fred Ebb (Birdland)

DARNELL WHITE

BoyOnBillBoard (54 Below), Melba Moore/To Broadway with Love (54 Below), Diva LaMarr, Darnell White/Just the Two Of Us (Pangea), Michael Ray Fisher Does Marilyn Maye (54 Below), The Garfunkles (Café Carlyle)

GREGORY TOROIAN

Margaret Curry/The Space In-Between (The Laurie Beechman Theatre, The Green Room 42), Kati Neiheisel/London By Night (Pangea), Maria Corsaro and Leslie Vincent/An Evening of Jazz (Don’t Tell Mama), Debra Ta and Gregory Toroian/Reservations for Two (Don’t Tell Mama)

TEDD FIRTH

Susan Mack/No More Blues (Birdland), Carolyn Montgomery/Girl Singer (54 Below), Melissa Errico/A Manhattan Valentine (Birdland), Marilyn Maye/By Request (54 Below), Sally Mayes/Now and Then (The Green Room 42)

TRACY STARK

Kim David Smith/Various (Joe’s Pub, Club Cumming), Brenda Braxton/Stars Tonight! (54 Below), Meg Flather/The Brick Room Tour (Don’t Tell Mama), Can Yasar/Turkish Rhapsody (Don’t Tell Mama), Jeanne McDonald live at the Eldred Preserve (The Eldred Preserve)

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

ADAM DeCARLO

Deborah Zecher & Joshua Zecher-Ross/Family Matters (Don't Tell Mama); Meg Flather/The Brick Room Tour (Don't Tell Mama); Claudine Cassan-Jellison/Memory Laps (Don't Tell Mama); Sarah Carson/ Strange Magic - A Musical Journey Through the Unconscious Mind (Don't Tell Mama); Marjorie Sanua's Secrets of Life (Don't Tell Mama); Shannon Daley/Love and Let Die (Don't Tell Mama)

AMANDA RAYMOND/ BECKY MORRIS

Marilyn Maye/By Request (54 Below); The Callaways/New York State of Mind (54 Below); Lee Roy Reams/Uncensored! (54 Below); Grand Hotel Cast Reunion Concert (54 Below)

GIAN DiCOSTANZO

Fidelity Theatricals/Selections from Hair (Don’t Tell Mama); Joe Fox/Don’t Cry For Me, My Yeshiva (Don’t Tell Mama); Eden Casteel/Kahn Artist (Don’t Tell Mama); Jay Daniels/Jay Walking (Don’t Tell Mama); Hope Levy/The Connie Converse Universe (Don’t Tell Mama)

KELLY WOHLFORD

Lost in his Arms: Renee Katz Sings Irving Berlin (Don’t Tell Mama); Andrea Marcovicci/Beyond Compare (Don’t Tell Mama); American Popular Songbook Society (Don’t Tell Mama); Yael Rasooly and Daniel Rein/Hymn to Love-A Cabaret with Piaf (Don’t Tell Mama); Goldie Dver/What a Man! - The Songs of Anthony Newley (Don’t Tell Mama)

SHERIDAN GLOVER

Leslie Carrara-Rudolph/Moonlight Madness (The Green Room 42); Reeve Carney Performs the Music of Prince (The Green Room 42); Ava Nicole Francis/The Dream That I See (The Green Room 42); Madeline Dalton/Swingin' with Sara (The Green Room 42); Natalie Joy Johnson/Songs from the Bunker (The Green Room 42)

ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST

DON KELLY, drums/percussion

Can Yaser/Turkish Rhapsody (Don’t Tell Mama); Eve Eaton/Back to Billy (Don’t Tell Mama); Marnie Klar/Karen Carpenter Covers (Don’t Tell Mama); Natasha Castillo/Growing Up with the Carpenters (Don’t Tell Mama); Sarah Carson/ Strange Magic - A Musical Journey Through the Unconscious Mind (Don’t Tell Mama)

MATT SCHARFGLASS, bass

Can Yasar/A Turkish Rhapsody (Don’t Tell Mama); Carolyn Montgomery/girlSINGER, A Celebration of Rosemary Clooney (54 Below); Jenn Bornstein/Diary of a Pizza Bagel's Daughter (Don’t Tell Mama); Marnie Klar/Karen Carpenter Covers (Don’t Tell Mama); Tanya Moberly/I Love NY Songwriters (Don’t Tell Mama)

RITT HENN, bass

Amanda McBroom/Wintersong (Birdland); Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway/NY State of Mind (54 Below); Jeff Harnar/It’s Delovely (Birdland); Renee Katz/ Lost in His Arms (Don’t Tell Mama); Tanya Moberly/Standards (Don’t Tell Mama)

SKIP WARD, bass

Brenda Braxton/Stars Tonight! (54 Below); Kati Neiheisel/London by Night (Pangea); Leslie Vincent and Maria Corsaro/An Evening of Jazz with Leslie Vincent and Maria Corsaro (Don’t Tell Mama); Margaret Curry/The Space In-Between (The Laurie Beechman Theatre); Michael Rider/This ‘Ol House: Stories of a City Bear, Country Queen (Chelsea Table + Stage)

PIANO BAR SINGING ENTERTAINER – UPTOWN

ANDRE JORDAN

Don’t Tell Mama

ANNA ANDERSON

Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s

ELAINE BRIER

Don’t Tell Mama

JENNIFER PACE

Brandy’s

JON SATROM

Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s

TARA MARTINEZ

Don’t Tell Mama

PIANO BAR SINGING ENTERTAINER – DOWNTOWN

ALANA DIAZ

Stonewall, The Duplex

MARIA GENTILE

The Duplex, Stonewall

MILES WHITTAKER

Stonewall

SUSAN CAMPANARO

Stonewall

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST – UPTOWN

ALEXANDRA FREDERICK

The Townhouse, Don’t Tell Mama, Da Marino

BILL ZEFFIRO

Le Rivage, Tudor City Steakhouse, Da Marino

GERRY DEIFFENBACH

Don’t Tell Mama

JOE REGAN

Don’t Tell Mama

NATE BUCCIERI

Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s

WILL TN HALL

Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST – DOWNTOWN

BRANDON JAMES GWINN

Marie’s Crisis

DAN PARDO

Stonewall

DARNELL WHITE

The Nines, Soho Grand Club Room

KENNEY GREEN-TILFORD

Marie’s Crisis

SONG

ABOUT LOVE

Music and Lyrics by Bob Levy

BETTER PLACE

Music and Lyrics by Tracy Stark

BIG DREAMS

Music by Teresa Eggertsen Cooke, Lyrics by Andy Jackson

LITTLE DID I KNOW

Music and Lyrics by Ava Nicole Frances

LOOKING BACK

Music by Michael Leonard, Lyrics by Jane Scheckter and Roger Schore

THE MOON IS A KITE

Music and Lyrics by Ann Hampton Callaway

WAIT

Music and Lyrics by Drew Fornarola

COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG

THE BAGEL’S IN MY SOUL

Music and Lyrics by Daniel Cainer

LUV SCHMUV

Music by David Alpher, Lyrics by Jennie Litt

OL’ SANTA FELL IN LOVE WITH A HOT KNISH

Music and Lyrics by John A. Todras

SHE LIKES ME

Music by Tom Toce, Lyrics by Bob Levy and Tom Toce

SOMEONE WHO CAN STAND YOU

Music and Lyrics by John Forster

THE TEACHERS I REMEMBER

Music by Matthew Martin Ward, Lyrics by Peter Napolitano

RECORDING (LaMott Friedman Recording Award)

BOB LEVY

All About Love: The Dane Vannatter Recordings Volume II

D.C. ANDERSON

Believe, Breathe and Sing

KAREN MACK

Catch & Keep

RICK BOGART

Rick Bogart Sings Mr. Paganini

SHEREE SANO

Tension and Release – The Cole Porter I Know and Love

MAJOR RECORDING

JANE SCHECKTER

I’ll Take Romance

NATALIE DOUGLAS

Back to the Garden

ROSEMARY LOAR

Curaçāo Vagabundo – Vagabond Heart

TANYA MOBERLY

I Love New York Songwriters

VARIOUS ARTISTS

Chip Deffaa's Rare and Unrecorded Irving Berlin Songs