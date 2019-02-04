HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, LION KING and More are Coming to a Screen Near You in BWW's February Stage-to-Screen Report
Many stage to screen announcements were made in January, and we're here to catch you up on all the news! It was announced that "Be Prepared" will be included in the live action version of THE LION KING, Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz are working on a live-action HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, and Corey Hawkins has been cast as Benny in the upcoming IN THE HEIGHTS film.
From major motion picture adaptations to streaming options on BroadwayHD to live TV musicals, we've got all of the information about where you can see your favorite plays and musicals on screen this summer and beyond.
BIG SCREEN ADAPTATIONS
Movie adaptations making their way to movie theaters across the country.
ALADDIN
Release: 5/24/2019
THE LION KING
Release: 7/19/2019
CATS
Release: 12/20/2019
WICKED
Release: 12/20/2019
IN THE HEIGHTS
Release: 6/26/2020
BE MORE CHILL
Release: TBA
BARE: A POP OPERA
Release: TBA
BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL
Release: TBA
COME FROM AWAY
Release: TBA
HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Release: TBA
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
Release: TBA
THE LITTLE MERMAID
Release: TBA
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Release: TBA
OLIVER
Release: TBA
SPAMALOT
Release: TBA
SUNSET BOULEVARD
Release: TBA
SISTER ACT 3
Release: TBA
TICK, TICK... BOOM!
Release: TBA
THE SHAGGS
Release: TBA
WEST SIDE STORY
Release: TBA
SMALL SCREEN ADAPTATIONS
Theatrical adaptations coming to television.
HAIR Live! | NBC
Premiere: 05/19/2019
AMERICAN IDIOT | HBO
Premiere: TBA
A Few Good MEN Live! | NBC
Premiere: TBA
STAGE TO SCREEN
Stage shows getting the silver-screen treatment. In cinema screening schedules vary, check local listings for dates near you.
I'M NOT RUNNING | NT Live
Screening Dates: 01/31/2019, Additional Encores
THE WIZARD OF OZ
Screening Dates: 01/27, 1/29, 1/30
STREAMING
The most recent theatrical additions to streaming catalogues.
HARVEY | Netflix
Release: TBA
THE LION | BroadwayHD
Available: 12/6/2018
