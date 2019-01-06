VIDEO: Glenn Close Offers Insight on SUNSET BOULEVARD Film, Saying 'We Hope to Start Shooting This Year'

A film adaptation of Sunset Boulevard has been teased for quite some time, with Glenn Close reprising her role of Norma. Now, Close has confirmed to Variety that "[they] hope to start shooting this year."

Close said she is excited to revisit Norma.

"She's infinite, and I've had such a journey with her," Close said of the character. "The second time we did it was almost diametrically different, 180 degrees different, from when I first did it. And in some ways I was rehearsing for the movie."

Watch the clip from the interview below!

Based on Billy Wilder's classic Academy Award-winning film, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical SUNSET BOULEVARD features a celebrated book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma's 'masterpiece', a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

SUNSET BOULEVARD originally premiered in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre in 1993, where it ran for almost four years and played to nearly two million people. The American premiere was at the Shubert Theatre in Century City, Los Angeles in December 1993 with Glenn Close as Norma. The musical was an instant success and played 369 performances before moving to Broadway in 1994 with, what was then, the biggest advance in Broadway history, at $37.5 million.

